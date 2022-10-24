Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Remains Identified As Wyoming Hunter Who Went Missing In 2019 Snowstorm
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nearly three years to the day after he went missing in an early-season snowstorm while elk hunting, human remains found recently have been identified as those of Mark A. Strittmater, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Strittmater’s remains...
wyo4news.com
Human remains, firearm discovered south of Rawlins
October 21, 2022 – On October 16, 2022, at approximately 8 a.m. a group of hunters from Wisconsin came across a firearm in the vegetation while hunting. These hunters were south of Rawlins and contacted a Game Warden at the Sandstone Cabin. The Game Warden then contacted the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office.
Human Remains Found South of Rawlins, Investigation Ongoing
Human remains have been found just outside of Rawlins, Wyoming. That's according to a press release from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, who wrote that on October 16, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., a group of Wisconsin hunters found a firearm in the vegetation located in the area where they were hunting.
Comments / 0