That Fly War Eagle is writing about Landen King no longer being a part of the Auburn football program is damning beyond belief right now. Sitting at 3-4 and with Arkansas coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday after their own bye week, a 52-point outing against BYU, and 3 straight SEC West losses before that, the Tigers didn’t need in-season drama.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO