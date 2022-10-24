Read full article on original website
Volleyball season not over yet, as Lady Badgers earn play-in game
The Lady Badger volleyball team will play a match after the regular season has concluded this year. The playoffs are not yet guaranteed, but if they beat Jarrell in a play-in game tonight at Leander Glenn, the Lady Badgers will compete in the bidistrict round of the playoffs. Lampasas won in three sets Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18 over Marble Falls for the team’s third district win of the…
Lampasas runners compete at regional meet
The Badger boys’ cross country team and senior Nyla Long from the girls’ varsity ran at the regional meet earlier this week in Huntsville. Long finished 20th out of 172 runners, missing her ticket to the state competition by just three places or seven seconds, according to Lampasas head coach Macey Siegert. “The varsity boys finished 14th out of 24 teams, and I couldn't be prouder of how they…
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Central Texas town
A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday.
Harrell & Associates recognized as ‘Night Sky Friendly Business’
Harrell & Associates Real Estate has been recognized as a Night Sky Friendly Business by the Lampasas County Friends of the Night Sky. Jack Harrell built his commercial business at 1002 E. Fourth St. in 2008. He researched building codes and methods to install outdoor lighting that would be attractive, functional, safe and that would not waste light. The Friends of the Night Sky group…
Storm leaves damage across town
Much-needed rain fell on many portions of the Lampasas area on Monday. Unfortunately, it left more than just moisture. Damage to trees and the rock facade of an apartment building was reported. Some residents also reported they had been without power for a portion of the evening. “I’ve been receiving calls all morning about power being out and tree limbs on lines,” city employee Robin White…
First Warning: Another severe storm threat expected early Friday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following an EF-1 tornado touchdown just south of Jarrell Monday night, another risk of severe weather is coming to Central Texas before the work week is over. While spring is our main severe weather season, October is our secondary and is often a stormy month. We...
Burnet County cow hooks new Guinness book world record
Evidently, size matters much in Texas when it comes to judging cattle. One might say, the longer the horns on a Texas bull or cow, the better. “As a breeder of Texas Longhorns, the question I am asked the most is, ‘How wide are those horns?’” Elizabeth Fritz says. Fritz manages Fritz Longhorns in Corsicana, where she breeds Texas Longhorns. And, she is a member of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America. Each year, the association’s membership holds a horn measuring contest to give their breeders an opportunity to see how their herds compare to other cattle in the industry. Fritz says, the judges measure cattle horns according to three categories:
Chamber’s Hunters Welcome set for Nov. 4
The Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center will kick off deer hunting season at the annual Hunters Welcome. Held to welcome outdoor enthusiasts to town, the event is set for Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the H-E-B parking lot, 705 S. Key Ave. Whitetail season opens the following day, Nov. 5. Lunch at the event is $10 for a Texas-sized barbecue sandwich with all the fixings,…
Evelyn McDonald funeral set for Saturday
Longtime florist and retired Lampasas High School government teacher Evelyn (Friday) McDonald died Oct. 25, 2022 in Baird. She was 100. Funeral services will be held Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at First Street Church of Christ in Lampasas, where she was a longtime member. An informal visitation with the family will begin at noon. Burial will take place at Bluffton Cemetery in Llano County. Sneed-Carnley…
Road closures will shut down Watercrest Road through Oct. 28
KILLEEN, Texas — Drivers are being told to expect delays around the Watercrest Road area this week, as a westbound stretch of the road will be closed to traffic from Tuesday, Oct. 25 to Friday, Oct. 28. The westbound lane of Watercrest Road from Clear Creek Road to Bachelor...
Tornado near Jarrell damages dozens of homes, businesses
Most of the severe damage happened off County Road 237. Unfortunately, a handful of homes that were under construction collapsed.
Record turnout at Central Texas polls during early voting
CENTRAL, Texas — As the race for governor continues, Central Texans have made their way out to the polls in record numbers. Early voting only began four days ago and with 12 days left until the Nov. eighth election, thousands of people have already voted in both Bell and McLennan County.
Williamson County Fair kicks off Wednesday; what’s new at the fair this year
The Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicks off Wednesday with gates opening at 4 p.m.
Cunningham Road to be closed through Nov. 18
KILLEEN, Texas — A stretch of Cunningham Road in Killeen will be closed through mid-November, according to the City of Killeen's Engineering Division. The stretch of road from Stan Schlueter Loop to Elms Road will be closed to through traffic beginning on Thursday, Oct. 26, and continuing through Nov. 18.
Killeen, Texas Schools Wants to Raid Your Closet For A Good Cause
If you are in the closet on this one, let me fill you in on a wonderful thing KISD is doing for students and their families in need in Killeen, Texas. They operate something they like to call the “Clothes Closet”. Dust Off Your Denim. The Clothes Closet...
City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
Enchilada dinner raises funds
Chelsey Ramos and Becca Guthrie prepare a plate for one of the patrons of Sunday’s Enchilada Dinner fundraiser held at the Lampasas Fire Station. Proceeds will help provide toys for area children at Christmastime.
Bell County Needs Your Help: Most Wanted For October 2022
Every day, the proud individuals of Bell County Law Enforcement watch over our area to keep us safe, and make sure those who break the law are brought to justice. However, some individuals believe that they can escape from the law. Sometimes, criminals will evade police custody and attempt to...
ARRESTS
The following arrests were reported to the Lampasas Dispatch Record by area law enforcement officials. The Dispatch Record prints the name and charge(s) of people arrested on at least one Class B misdemeanor – or more serious – charge. John Anthony Carvajal, 42, of San Antonio, was arrested on failure to appear for a charge of sexual assault. Tracy Allen Davis, 59, of Kempner, was arrested on…
BRIEFLY
EARLY VOTING CONTINUES Early voting in Lampasas County began Monday and will continue on weekdays through Nov. 4 at the Election Office, 407 S. Pecan St. Suite 102, in downtown Lampasas. Early balloting is offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on Nov. 1, when voting is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 8. FOOD PANTRY DONATIONS St. Mary Catholic Church’s food…
