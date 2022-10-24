The Minnesota Vikings have six games in the books in 2022, with a 5-1 record waltzing out of the bye week. Rookie head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a fifth time in Week 6, thanks to the best defensive showing of the season to date and some timely offensive plays from Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Irv Smith. Next up, the Vikings host the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals, who could be terribly explosive — or completely lifeless. Both traits have affected the Cardinals in 2022.

