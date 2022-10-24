Read full article on original website
Dalvin Cook’s Hilarious Fine Reduced
The Minnesota Vikings did not play in Week 7, and the storylines were relatively quiet outside of Oli Udoh making negative headlines. However, one thing that made news was Dalvin Cook’s celebration from Week 6. The NFL has long been hilariously mocked as the No Fun League by fans....
Vikings Lineman Fires Back after Miami Arrest
Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night at a Miami nightclub for “resisting an officer without violence.” Now, he’s telling his side of the story. According to a Miami-Dade Police report, Udoh “was talking to a woman standing in line for the women’s restroom....
Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
A Vikings Trade Suggestion that Could Improve the Defense
It’s no secret that Minnesota’s pass coverage has struggled at various points in 2022. While we’ve seen some really good things from the two outside corners, the slot position has been much more of an issue. For this reason, the recent Vikings trade suggestion from PFF is quite reasonable.
Texans Waive Popular Former Gopher
The Houston Texans 2022 season is rapidly going nowhere, sitting in the basement of the AFC South through seven weeks with a 1-4-1 (.250) record. And they’re making a few roster tweaks accordingly, waiving former Minnesota Golden Gophers standout WR Tyler Johnson on Tuesday. It is unclear if Johnson...
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Key Offensive Weapon
The Green Bay Packers knew they were taking a risk entering the 2022 season with the depth chart that they had at the wide receiver position. They traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent, leaving a major hole in their passing offense.
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 8
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, 24-16, with a win that secured the team a 2.5-game lead atop the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers dropped a third consecutive game during Minnesota’s bye. In Miami, Minnesota’s offense was horrid early on, but thankfully for the team’s sake, the defense displayed its best game of 2022. All told, Ed Donatell’s defense forced three turnovers while allowing just 16 points.
Vikings Facing Fresh Cardinals Receivers
There’s no denying the Minnesota Vikings are still struggling in the secondary. While Mike Zimmer was once celebrated for his ability to coach up a defense, that group took a nosedive last season. Kevin O’Connell hasn’t righted the ship yet, and there’s another opportunity on Sunday.
Healthy Vikings may get a Boost from Rookie Receiver
The injury report for the Vikings is an encouraging one. The Vikings appear to be remarkably healthy, with only a single name included: rookie receiver Jalen Nailor. Thankfully, Nailor’s hamstring injury doesn’t look too serious given that he was a full participant. Heading into the Cardinals game, Minnesota...
Kirk Cousins Is Probably Sitting on a Big Game
The Minnesota Vikings have a 5-1 record through seven weeks despite no monster games from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins has “navigated the ship” efficiently to the NFC’s current No. 2 seed, though, so Vikings fans don’t particularly mind that the 34-year-old hasn’t delivered a signature performance. He’s generated three game-winning drives in 2022, and that was a trait folks begged of him in recent years.
Week 8 NFL Picks: The Vikings Hit a Snag
Titans -2 (W) 49ers/Chiefs O48.5 points (W) Seahawks/Chargers O51 points (W) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given up 150+ rushing yards in three of the last four games, and they’ve gone 1-3 in that stretch of games with the only win coming against the Falcons while losing to the Chiefs, Kenny Pickett/Mitch Trubisky Steelers, and PJ Walker Panthers.
Former Teammates Galore at U.S. Bank Stadium This Weekend
When the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals lock horns in Week 8, about six former teammates will be in the presence of various one-time other teammates. Most Cardinals players who formerly played for the Vikings are on Arizona’s practice squad. But two former Cardinals are now Vikings starters. Those...
Bleacher Report Tags Vikings for QB in 2023 NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is six months away, but for some football brains, draft scouting never stops. Accordingly, Bleacher Report has an interesting idea for the Minnesota Vikings. Citing Kirk Cousins’s age, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine theorized Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson to the Vikings as a project-type quarterback.
VT Breakdown: (Almost) A Dream Bye Week for the Vikes
If there is a dream scenario for a bye-week team it is to have your squad get some well-earned downtime, stay out of trouble off the field and have your rival teams lose ground. Well, the Vikings almost had the triumvirate last week. Unfortunately, Vikings backup offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges down in Miami, so head coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t escape his first bye week as head coach unscathed.
Eagles Get Richer Thanks to Bears
The Philadelphia Eagles are cruising in the NFC, undefeated through seven weeks and ahead of the Minnesota Vikings by a game in the playoff picture. And on Wednesday, the Eagles became richer thanks to Chicago Bears. Philadelphia pulled off a trade for pass rusher Robert Quinn in exchange for a 4th-Round pick in next April’s draft.
The Vikings 2022 Defense by the Numbers: After Week 7
The Minnesota Vikings have six games in the books in 2022, with a 5-1 record waltzing out of the bye week. Rookie head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a fifth time in Week 6, thanks to the best defensive showing of the season to date and some timely offensive plays from Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Irv Smith. Next up, the Vikings host the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals, who could be terribly explosive — or completely lifeless. Both traits have affected the Cardinals in 2022.
The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 7
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 7: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through October 26th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
Justin Jefferson Eyeing Record Pace in 2022
Coming off of their bye week for the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings are looking to best an Arizona Cardinals team that took them down by a single point last year. Now getting them at home, Justin Jefferson will be a focal point of an offense wanting to exact revenge.
All the Vikings News on Twitter: October 27
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on October 27, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Halloween is coming up and the Vikings have the perfect costume idea. Jared Allen will be enshrined into the Vikings Ring of Honor on Sunday. He had...
Dalvin Cook Uses Chalkboard Treatment for Fine
Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was fined for his Week 6 touchdown celebration after heaving the football into Hard Rock Stadium stands. The NFL docked Cook $7,426 for the infraction, as tossing the ball into the crowd has never been permissible. Some players simply don’t care because the fine for a multi-millionaire is menial.
