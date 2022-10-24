ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Joe Mazzulla thinks Celtics will learn from Grant Williams suspension

BOSTON — Avoiding constant complaints about officiating during the game was a pet peeve of Ime Udoka last season but this year’s squad under Joe Mazzulla showed on Monday night that some of those bad habits still linger. Amid a pair of ejections and a one-game suspension to Grant Williams for reckless contact and language toward an official, the Celtics are now facing a tough matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers without one of their top bigs.
Celtics’ Grant Williams said he didn’t run into referee on purpose

BOSTON — Grant Williams said he never intentionally ran into the referee that led to the NBA suspending him for one game without pay, saying it was instead an accident. Williams, who won’t play in the Celtics’ game Friday against the Cavaliers, said the punishment was “just,” but added he’s disappointed he won’t be able to help out his team.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown addresses Donda Academy closing on Twitter

While Jaylen Brown said earlier in the week that he’s leaving Kanye West’s Donda Sports after the rapper’s antisemitic comments, he did say he wanted to continue building his relationship with the students and faculty of Donda Academy. The school was founded by West in 2022. But...
Bruins vs. Red Wings: How to watch NHL hockey games for free

The Boston Bruins are on a three-game winning streak and looking to keep that alive when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. The B’s are off to a hot start this season with a 6-1 record including a perfect 5-0 at home and are sitting atop the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings come into Thursday’s matchup with a 3-1-2 record and are fifth in the Atlantic Division. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, which can be streamed for free on fuboTV. fubo offers new users a free 7-day trial (click here for details). Fans outside the Boston market can stream the game on ESPN+, which starts at just $9.99/month.
