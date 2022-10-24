Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
BetMGM bonus code for NBA scores $200 with 3-pointer
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest BetMGM bonus code offer (get it here) is as close to an automatic winner as you can find. Claim this bonus...
What Joe Mazzulla thinks Celtics will learn from Grant Williams suspension
BOSTON — Avoiding constant complaints about officiating during the game was a pet peeve of Ime Udoka last season but this year’s squad under Joe Mazzulla showed on Monday night that some of those bad habits still linger. Amid a pair of ejections and a one-game suspension to Grant Williams for reckless contact and language toward an official, the Celtics are now facing a tough matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers without one of their top bigs.
Victor Wembanyama’s game will be streamed by NBA; Celtics connections to watch
The consensus No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft has already drawn plenty of headlines — his time is in the spotlight in the U.S. is only going to get brighter. Victor Wembanyama is considered a generational prospect as teams hope to select the 7-foot-4 big man in next year’s draft.
Celtics’ Grant Williams said he didn’t run into referee on purpose
BOSTON — Grant Williams said he never intentionally ran into the referee that led to the NBA suspending him for one game without pay, saying it was instead an accident. Williams, who won’t play in the Celtics’ game Friday against the Cavaliers, said the punishment was “just,” but added he’s disappointed he won’t be able to help out his team.
Former Celtics: Aaron Nesmith, Matt Ryan seeing bigger roles with new teams
With the Celtics getting a lengthy break in their own schedule this week, we figured it would be a good time to check in on the long list of Celtics from last year’s squad that are spread across the NBA this season. Aaron Nesmith (Pacers) The 6-foot-5 swingman has...
Why Jayson Tatum changed his diet after Celtics NBA Finals loss to Warriors
Jayson Tatum played more minutes than any player in the NBA last season and that fatigue ultimately took a toll on the Celtics All-Star when it came to the NBA Finals. Tatum shot an ugly 36.7 percent from the field in the series and had a team-high 23 turnovers as Boston fell to Golden State in six games.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown addresses Donda Academy closing on Twitter
While Jaylen Brown said earlier in the week that he’s leaving Kanye West’s Donda Sports after the rapper’s antisemitic comments, he did say he wanted to continue building his relationship with the students and faculty of Donda Academy. The school was founded by West in 2022. But...
Bruins vs. Red Wings: How to watch NHL hockey games for free
The Boston Bruins are on a three-game winning streak and looking to keep that alive when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. The B’s are off to a hot start this season with a 6-1 record including a perfect 5-0 at home and are sitting atop the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings come into Thursday’s matchup with a 3-1-2 record and are fifth in the Atlantic Division. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, which can be streamed for free on fuboTV. fubo offers new users a free 7-day trial (click here for details). Fans outside the Boston market can stream the game on ESPN+, which starts at just $9.99/month.
