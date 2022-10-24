ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

sjvsun.com

Valley university announces layoffs amid sharp decline in enrollment

Fresno Pacific University has announced several internal changes, including staffing cuts, in response to continued anticipated loss of tuition revenue following steep enrollment drops. The university reported that, as of its fall census, enrollment had dropped 14% from fall 2021, a decline of almost 500 students — from 3,522 to...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater.  “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

City of Clovis Opens New Drop-Off Center

Located at 79 N. Sunnyside Avenue in Clovis, a new drop-off center for hazardous wastes was opened approximately around October 11th. Ivette Rodriguez, Solid Waste Manager for the City of Clovis’ Public Utilities Department, first explained that items allowed for disposal at their site include latex and oil based paints, fluorescent light bulbs, batteries, used motor oil, and antifreeze.
CLOVIS, CA
Anthony J Lynch

California Town Set to Run out of Water by December 1st

Coalinga, a small rural town located between San Francisco and Los Angeles in Central California, has released an estimate from city officials that they will run out of water by December 1st. According to the Pro-Tem Mayor, Ray Singleton, the city is normally allocated 10,000 acre-feet of water yearly. However, for 2022, they received only 2,000 acre-feet and that is almost gone, at this point.
COALINGA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Copperopolis Resident Named Warden At Valley State Prison

Copperopolis, CA — A longtime official at the Sierra Conservation Center has been named Warden at the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla. Governor Gavin Newsom announces the appointment of Landon Bird, 53, to the position. Bird was at the Sierra Conservation Center from 1999-2020, serving in various roles, including Associate Warden, Correctional Captain, Correctional Counselor II Officer, and Correctional Officer.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
KCRA.com

5.1 earthquake strikes near San Jose, is felt across NorCal

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck near San Jose on Tuesday morning. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. about 8.6 miles (14 kilometers) east of Seven Trees, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. It had a depth 4.2 miles (6.9 kilometers). It could be felt...
SAN JOSE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Haunted car wash giving customers a scare in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carwash in Fresno is leaving cars clean and customers scared this Halloween season. The third annual haunted carwash has kicked off at Crews Magic Hand Car Wash at Ingram and Herndon avenues, behind the Walmart Supercenter. “There’s haunted houses, there’s trails and stuff like that, but I think for everybody […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man on motorized unit hit by train in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who died after he was struck by a train on his motorized unit in Selma last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say George Prendiz Gonzales, 66, was the man who was hit on the railroad crossing at Floral Avenue, near Front Street, on October […]
SELMA, CA

