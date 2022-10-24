Read full article on original website
Sikh family of four kidnapped and murdered by convicted felon with history of violent behaviorSIC NEWSMerced County, CA
California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felonJenifer KnightonMerced County, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Dine and Dish: Vejar's in Tulare serving families for nearly 50 years
Vejar's has been feeding Tulare families for 45 years. It is a favorite of AM Live Anchor Jason Oliveira, so we had to come check it out.
sjvsun.com
Valley university announces layoffs amid sharp decline in enrollment
Fresno Pacific University has announced several internal changes, including staffing cuts, in response to continued anticipated loss of tuition revenue following steep enrollment drops. The university reported that, as of its fall census, enrollment had dropped 14% from fall 2021, a decline of almost 500 students — from 3,522 to...
KMJ
Heart of California Theme Park Coming to Fresno? You Can Push the Idea with a Signature
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – California’s Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will close its doors about 11 years from now but another door is opening of possibilities to bring the first amusement park to the Fresno area. Christopher Smith, a Valley native, says he hoping its owner/operators...
californiaagnet.com
Another Clean Sweep for California’s Vierra Dairy Farms in International Jersey Show
Vierra Dairy Farms of Hilmar, California had a historic day at the International Jersey Show, exhibiting the Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, and Honorable Mention Grand Champion. This is the third consecutive year Vierra Dairy Farms has won Grand Champion Female and Reserve Grand Champion Female at World Dairy Expo.
Fresno family uses Halloween decorations to share Hmong culture
A Fresno family's Halloween display is turning heads in the neighborhood and beyond.
andnowuknow.com
Fowler Packing Acquires Over 10,000 Acres and Expands Program; Justin Parnagian Details
FRESNO, CA - A significant ag acquisition is taking place in California. Fresno-based Fowler Packing Company has acquired SunWest Fruit Company in partnership with Ag Partners Capital. With this deal, Fowler adds over 10,000 acres of farmland to its operations, with new access to coveted water districts. “Given the significant...
Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater. “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
South Valley non-profit invites community to honor loved ones on Dia de los Muertos
The Tulare County League of Mexican American Women is hosting its 11th annual Dia de los Muertos event this weekend.
clovisroundup.com
City of Clovis Opens New Drop-Off Center
Located at 79 N. Sunnyside Avenue in Clovis, a new drop-off center for hazardous wastes was opened approximately around October 11th. Ivette Rodriguez, Solid Waste Manager for the City of Clovis’ Public Utilities Department, first explained that items allowed for disposal at their site include latex and oil based paints, fluorescent light bulbs, batteries, used motor oil, and antifreeze.
Tulare woman turns to social media to find biological sister
A young South Valley woman is turning to social media in hopes of reuniting with her biological sister.
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Hanford's courthouse arbor is demolished for safety, to dissuade homeless use
After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact. Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the...
California Town Set to Run out of Water by December 1st
Coalinga, a small rural town located between San Francisco and Los Angeles in Central California, has released an estimate from city officials that they will run out of water by December 1st. According to the Pro-Tem Mayor, Ray Singleton, the city is normally allocated 10,000 acre-feet of water yearly. However, for 2022, they received only 2,000 acre-feet and that is almost gone, at this point.
2nd case of fast-spreading COVID-19 variant confirmed in Fresno
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County health officials have just confirmed a second case of a new coronavirus variant in Fresno. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the BQ.1 is one of the newer variants to emerge — but it’s already taking over other variants in terms of how fast […]
mymotherlode.com
Copperopolis Resident Named Warden At Valley State Prison
Copperopolis, CA — A longtime official at the Sierra Conservation Center has been named Warden at the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla. Governor Gavin Newsom announces the appointment of Landon Bird, 53, to the position. Bird was at the Sierra Conservation Center from 1999-2020, serving in various roles, including Associate Warden, Correctional Captain, Correctional Counselor II Officer, and Correctional Officer.
KCRA.com
5.1 earthquake strikes near San Jose, is felt across NorCal
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck near San Jose on Tuesday morning. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. about 8.6 miles (14 kilometers) east of Seven Trees, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. It had a depth 4.2 miles (6.9 kilometers). It could be felt...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Stanislaus County sent no one to ICE last year, but not for lack of trying
One summer night in 1994, Salesh Prasad got angry. He believed Thomas Ortiz had broken his car windows, so in a heated argument, Prasad shot Ortiz twice in the back of the head outside a market in Modesto. The judge sentenced Prasad to a minimum of 20 years in state prison.
Can't miss concert, even for babies; woman gives birth at Fresno Karol G concert
Colombian pop star Karol G visited a woman who gave birth to a baby girl at her concert at The Save Mart Center Tuesday night.
thesungazette.com
Visalia residents receive incorrect ballots following recent city redistricting
TULARE COUNTY – Just over a dozen voters had their ballots reissued after a geographical error at the elections office supplied them with a ballot for the wrong district. Not only that, but an additional handful of Visalians are expected to face the same issue. The ballots were sent...
Haunted car wash giving customers a scare in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carwash in Fresno is leaving cars clean and customers scared this Halloween season. The third annual haunted carwash has kicked off at Crews Magic Hand Car Wash at Ingram and Herndon avenues, behind the Walmart Supercenter. “There’s haunted houses, there’s trails and stuff like that, but I think for everybody […]
IDENTIFIED: Man on motorized unit hit by train in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who died after he was struck by a train on his motorized unit in Selma last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say George Prendiz Gonzales, 66, was the man who was hit on the railroad crossing at Floral Avenue, near Front Street, on October […]
