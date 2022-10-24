Read full article on original website
One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter
As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
Former combat medic joins Troy Laurel Health Center
Troy, Pa. — Laurel Health Centers added a new team member: Maureen Lewis, CRNP, certified registered nurse practitioner. Lewis will join the Troy Laurel Health Center located at 45 Mud Creek Rd. in Troy. Lewis has a background in internal medicine, acute inpatient care, labor & delivery, and specialty services, having worked in both inpatient and outpatient care settings. ...
Changes coming for Pennsylvania birth certificate access
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced changes Wednesday to its birth certification application rules.
N.Y. Governor lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter
Construction has started on affordable housing in Bristol, Vt. Construction is underway on what town leaders call “affordable housing” in downtown Bristol. Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways to preserve their historic places. That includes Monkton’s former town hall.
Food insecurity is a concern in Pennsylvania, here’s what local organizations are doing about it
Every November with the holidays and cold weather looming, WITF is on the air with the central Pennsylvania Food bank for one day to raise money that goes toward feeding families. It is important every year but maybe even more significant in the last few years with the coronavirus pandemic, inflation, and the challenges that they have presented.
Pennsylvania to monitor emerging drugs in the addiction and overdose epidemic
Traditional opioid prescribing and related overdoses across the state are steadily declining, but fentanyl continues to fuel overdose deaths in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania. Now, state officials say they’re closely monitoring other drugs that are becoming increasingly prevalent in fatal cases. “There continues to be a critical need for...
Pennsylvanians reminded to apply for heating help
Pennsylvanians are reminded that they can get help with heating bills this winter and can apply for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Fentanyl-laced candy concerns days before Halloween
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Area law enforcement issued a warning to parents about a new concern with Halloween only days away. Law enforcement officials tell Eyewitness News they are monitoring the fentanyl situation and they want parents to be extra cautious this Halloween. “I need everyone to be vigilant, where they are looking at […]
State officials announce changes to Pennsylvania birth certificate request process
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials announced changes to the birth certificate request process on Wednesday. Applicants are now eligible to request a birth certificate at the age of 16, rather than 18. Officials say it's a move that will help some minors experiencing homelessness more easily navigate the foster...
Centre County doctors share ‘deep concern’ about Mehmet Oz as Pennsylvania Senator
More than 10 Centre County doctors participated in a “Real Doctors against Oz” press conference in State College on Monday.
Patients won’t have to wait so long for insurance company approval under new law in Pa.
Pennsylvania lawmakers this week approved a bill they say will end many problems related to “prior authorization” — where an insurance company can prevent a doctor or hospital from providing a treatment or drug until the insurer says it’s covered. The bill also changes the related...
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director of...
Thousands of Pennsylvania ballots already cast, no chance to change your mind
More than 1 million Pennsylvanians have requested a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 election, and approximately 738,000 have already been returned.
Contaminated milk, cheese sold in Midstate should be discarded
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to get rid of raw whole milk or chocolate milk, as well as some cheese products, sold in Midstate stores under the BeiHollow label. Consumers should immediately discard BeiHollow raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold between Oct. 12 and 21 in […]
Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways
With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bill ending “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov.
Cancer Claims the Life of Former Popular Binghamton Broadcaster
In a heartbreaking Facebook post published by his wife America, the world learned that former 98.1 The Hawk Program Director and Afternoon Drive personality Don Brake lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. For 13 months, Brake fought an aggressive form of lymphoma. In her social media...
Need spinal fusion or hip or knee replacement? New report helps find best place to go in Pa.
Note: an earlier version of this article incorrectly said a significantly higher than expected number of spinal fusion patients at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center needed an unusually long hospital stay. It should have said patients at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center needed the longer stays. The article has been updated.
Shapiro expands lead over Mastriano in new Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Democrat Josh Shapiro has expanded his lead over Republican Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania’s race for governor. According to an October 2022 Franklin & Marshall College Poll, Shapiro currently holds a 58% to 35% advantage over Mastriano among 620 likely Pennsylvania voters. The race continues to show separation by Shapiro, who held a 52% […]
