Sayre, PA

103.9 The Breeze

One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter

As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Former combat medic joins Troy Laurel Health Center

Troy, Pa. — Laurel Health Centers added a new team member: Maureen Lewis, CRNP, certified registered nurse practitioner. Lewis will join the Troy Laurel Health Center located at 45 Mud Creek Rd. in Troy. Lewis has a background in internal medicine, acute inpatient care, labor & delivery, and specialty services, having worked in both inpatient and outpatient care settings. ...
TROY, PA
WCAX

N.Y. Governor lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter

Construction has started on affordable housing in Bristol, Vt. Construction is underway on what town leaders call “affordable housing” in downtown Bristol. Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways to preserve their historic places. That includes Monkton’s former town hall.
VERMONT STATE
WBRE

Fentanyl-laced candy concerns days before Halloween

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Area law enforcement issued a warning to parents about a new concern with Halloween only days away. Law enforcement officials tell Eyewitness News they are monitoring the fentanyl situation and they want parents to be extra cautious this Halloween. “I need everyone to be vigilant, where they are looking at […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Contaminated milk, cheese sold in Midstate should be discarded

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to get rid of raw whole milk or chocolate milk, as well as some cheese products, sold in Midstate stores under the BeiHollow label. Consumers should immediately discard BeiHollow raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold between Oct. 12 and 21 in […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Terry Mansfield

Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways

With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bill ending “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

