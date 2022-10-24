Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
"It’s an impact of a tsunami when somebody gets that close to you and you find out it’s all a lie,” Jenifer Lewis said of learning her one-time love interest, Anthony Mariot Wilson, had been lying about his past. "Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis thought she had met...
An auction house set to sell off late writer Joan Didion’s belongings says it’s been swamped with calls from fans desperate to buy something—even a paper clip. The New York Times reports that the Nov. 16 sale at Stair Galleries in upstate New York will feature items both mundane and iconic: blank notebooks that might go for just $100 to the author’s signature sunglasses, her writing desk, and a rattan chair where she was often photographed. The auction even includes the drop-leaf dining table where her husband John Gregory Dunne suffered a fatal heart attack in 2003, 18 years before she died of Parkinson’s disease.Read it at The New York Times
LOS ANGELES -- The best actors work hard to bring authenticity to their roles, but in "The Mysterious Benedict Society," Tony Hale's workload is doubled. In the popular Disney+ adaptation of Trenton Lee Stewart's book series, Hale alternates between portraying Mr. Benedict, leader of the Mysterious Benedict Society, and Mr. Curtain, his long-lost twin. They represent "authentic happiness" and "artificial happiness" respectively, Hale said.
