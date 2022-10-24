Capcom revealed a ton of new information about the "Resident Evil" series during its showcase on Oct. 20, but one small detail in the "Resident Evil 4" remake trailer has fans upset. During the showcase, the second trailer for "Resident Evil 4" showed off gameplay and ton of small details. Afterwards, IGN shared footage from its preview, including a familiar face, who had suffered a new fate. In the original version of "Resident Evil 4" Leon Kennedy comes across an injured dog stuck in a bear trap. Leon can free the dog, who later shows up to help Leon in a moment of need. The same location was shown in the new footage and the dog was in the same place, in the remake, however, Leon is too late. The dog is found dead, stuck in the bear trap and killed by something else.

6 DAYS AGO