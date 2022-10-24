Read full article on original website
Is Street Fighter 6 Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Street Fighter 6" is on its way, and fighting game fans are finding more things to be excited about with every trailer. Between a stunning new art style, unprecedented accessibility through new control styles (via Polygon), and a sheer overabundance of content — including fully-playable retro games like "Final Fight" and "Magic Sword" within the game's hub (via Push Square) — "Street Fighter 6" will change the series in some major ways.
Resident Evil 4 Fans Are Upset About The Dog's Apparent Fate
Capcom revealed a ton of new information about the "Resident Evil" series during its showcase on Oct. 20, but one small detail in the "Resident Evil 4" remake trailer has fans upset. During the showcase, the second trailer for "Resident Evil 4" showed off gameplay and ton of small details. Afterwards, IGN shared footage from its preview, including a familiar face, who had suffered a new fate. In the original version of "Resident Evil 4" Leon Kennedy comes across an injured dog stuck in a bear trap. Leon can free the dog, who later shows up to help Leon in a moment of need. The same location was shown in the new footage and the dog was in the same place, in the remake, however, Leon is too late. The dog is found dead, stuck in the bear trap and killed by something else.
Is Resident Evil Re:Verse Cross-Platform?
With the upcoming "Resident Evil Re:Verse," Capcom may have finally created a successful player versus player multiplayer title set in the "Resident Evil" series. In recent years, making such a game seems to have become a major focus for the studio. Capcom's last attempt at PvP, 2020's "Resident Evil: Resistance" — a free add-on to the remake of "Resident Evil 3" — didn't quite catch on. The 1v4 asymmetrical multiplayer received mixed reviews from critics and didn't appear to generate the buzz Capcom was likely hoping for.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Bayonetta 3?
PlatinumGames' "Bayonetta 3" is almost here, arriving on October 28. Despite the original voice actor not returning to voice Bayonetta for this entry, fans of the iconic action-adventure series are ecstatic to play "Bayonetta 3" after eight long years of waiting. And, according to early reviews, their hype hasn't been in vain.
Xbox Boss Hints At Price Hikes In The Near Future
No one would argue that buying a current-gen console is cheap, with both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 retailing for $500+. In fact, the PS5 recently got more expensive in some parts of the world, with the cost of a new system raising significantly – if you can find one, of course. Many gamers said that if the price of a PlayStation 5 increased in the US, they'd simply buy an Xbox instead. Well, opinions may be changing after Xbox head Phil Spencer hinted at potential upcoming price increases at Microsoft.
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
Is God Of War Ragnarök Coming To PC?
"God of War Ragnarök," the sequel to the 2018 "God of War" reboot, arrives on November 9 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Early previews of the title drew nigh universal praise from critics, leaving many PlayStation users eager to return to the violent world of Norse mythology. For PC gamers, however, the upcoming release may raise an important question.
Pilotwings 64 Turned This Leisurely Bonus Level Into A Nightmare
Fans of the 26-year-old game have taken to the skies once again, but as one player found out, the Switch "Pilotwings 64" port has a major problem. Rhod Broadbent, who heads Dakko Dakko studio and previously worked on the "Fable" and "Star Fox" series, posted a video of this problem in action. According to Broadbent, one of the most relaxing levels from the original "Pilotwings 64" has turned into a nigh-impossible feat of thumb-mashing endurance on the Nintendo Switch.
Every Resident Evil Re:Verse Survivor Ranked Worst To Best
The "Resident Evil" universe is a dangerous place, full of flesh-eating undead and giant, mutated bioweapons. There's a reason most of the residents of Raccoon City and the world beyond don't live long in these games, but players have been introduced to several characters across each of them that excel at surviving in this cruel and violent world. A combination of stealth, weapon skills, and a liberal use of medicinal herbs has led these survivors to succeed against the greatest threats the Umbrella Corporation could cook up. But what would happen if they were forced to face each other?
The Story Behind Super Nintendo's Satellite Internet Capabilities
The Sega Dreamcast may have marked the first time a mainline console shipped with online connectivity when it released in the late 1990s (via TechCrunch), but the history of "online gaming" did not begin with it. Sega's swan-song system, while known as a complete commercial failure, innovated the gaming industry forever with its built-in modem that allowed online gaming and web browsing (per The Guardian). What gamers may not have heard, however, is that Nintendo offered an external modem for the Super Famicom years before the Dreamcast. This modem never ventured beyond Japan and cost a hefty sum to acquire.
Early Reactions To God Of War: Ragnarok Are All Saying The Same Thing
2018's transformative "God of War" reboot was a massive success for Santa Monica Studios, and "God of War: Ragnarok" has accordingly become one of the internet's most anticipated releases of the year. The game comes out on Nov. 9, 2022, but details on what "God of War: Ragnarok" will be like have been relatively sparse — until recently. Several major gaming outlets and creators were given an early look at "God of War: Ragnarok," and on the morning of Oct. 21, 2022 when the embargo lifted, first impressions began to roll in from everywhere.
Fortnite: How To Get Queen Summer And Mr. Meeseeks From Rick And Morty
From "Marvel" skins to Reboot Rally rewards, players have had a lot of opportunities to collect cosmetics in "Fortnite." Now, the battle royale has a treat in store for "Rick and Morty" fans, with new Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks content on offer. Epic Games announced the addition of Outfits...
Kojima Says His Next Project Could Change Video Games Forever
Hideo Kojima is one of the most accomplished and prolific directors working in the video game industry today. The auteur behind the "Metal Gear Solid" series and "Death Stranding," Kojima has been a significant influence on video games, challenging the way many look at the medium and evolving the kinds of stories that can be told through games. Since splitting with Konami in 2015 and striking off on his own, Kojima has continued to build on his legacy.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Campaign?
It wouldn't be a year in gaming without a new "Call of Duty" from Activision — at least, that's how it's been since the early 2000s. 2022 has honored that tradition by offering up "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," a sequel to the 2019 entry "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" that is also, somehow, not to be confused with 2009's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" remaster. Between several new traversal mechanics, a plethora of brand-new modes, and other changes, the title marks a compelling upgrade from prior installments for devoted fans.
Early Previews For Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Say It Changes Up The Formula
"Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" is still a month away, but a few lucky reviewers were able to get a sneak peek. Nintendo has drip-marketed trailers about the game's new features — like the three-part story, auto-battling, and TM crafting – that make it seem like more of an open-world title than past iterations. It's also the first mainline "Pokémon" game to be marketed as "open-world." It looked similar to "Pokémon Legends Arceus," but it's hard to tell how features really play out without a hands-on demo.
Gotham Knights: How To Unlock Fast Travel
In "Gotham Knights," players are tasked with stopping crime in Gotham City, a sprawling metropolis full of back alleys and skyscrapers. The map is apparently the biggest version of Gotham City ever put into a video game (per Game Informer), which may make it tedious to travel across. Of course, each character in "Gotham Knights" has their only personal methods of traversal. However, in a pinch, it's likely many gamers will prefer to use a fast travel system to travel longer distances with no need to glide, scale buildings or navigate through streets.
Is Star Ocean: The Divine Force Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
Fans of the "Star Ocean" series are finally being rewarded for their patience with the release of "Star Ocean: The Divine Force" on October 27. More than six years after the last entry in the series, "The Divine Force" is aiming to pickup where its predecessor, "Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness" left off with real-time combat and loads of sci-fi settings for players to enjoy and explore. Of course, it remains to be seen if the game will deliver a better and more deserving storyline than "Star Ocean: The Last Hope" this time around.
Bayonetta 3: Demon Slave Attacks Explained
While the highly-anticipated "Bayonetta 3" received plenty of time in the spotlight because of complicated voice acting conflicts, the early reactions to the game have been largely positive and praised the title for its stylish continuation of the beloved series. In preparation for the game being released, developer Platinum Games...
PlatinumGames Releases Statement Supporting Bayonetta 3's Jennifer Hale
The controversy surrounding "Bayonetta 3" recently began on Oct. 5, 2022 when Nintendo confirmed rumors that Jennifer Hale replaced Hellena Taylor as the titular character for the third entry. Soon after on Oct. 15, 2022, Taylor posted a three-part video accusing Platinum Games of offering her a flat rate of $4,000 to reprise her role.
Can You Play World Of Warcraft On Steam Deck?
The Steam Deck modding community continues to prove just how far the capabilities of Valve's handheld PC gaming device can go. Typically, the Steam Deck can only play games available on Steam, Valve's PC storefront. However, since the console was first released in early 2022, users have figured out how to get past normal restrictions to run software not normally intended for the Steam Deck. After the community figured out how to bypass the Easy Anti Cheat requirement and play "Fortnite" on the Steam Deck, it seemed anything was possible — but what about MMOs on the Steam Deck?
