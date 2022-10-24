The pass-catching prowess Justin Jefferson has displayed to date, not yet halfway through his third NFL season, has put him on a track to become one of the all-time greats. Regardless of where the lanky Louisiana native with the enviable blend of route-running precision, reliable hands and pure open-field speed lands on the league's career lists at retirement, Jefferson has given the Minnesota Vikings the kind of game-breaking threat and defense-altering presence that the nature of the NFL demands these days for teams to win.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO