Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Mets CF Brandon Nimmo on Rockies’ Wish List
At least one NL West team is already targeting this soon-to-be Mets' free agent. According to the Denver Post, center fielder Brandon Nimmo is one of the names that's on the Colorado Rockies' preliminary wish list ahead of MLB free agency. Per the report, the Rockies are looking for a left-handed hitting center fielder that they can insert at the top of their lineup and Nimmo fits this description.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Biggest Questions Facing the Yankees This Offseason
Step 1 of the Yankees’ offseason went about as expected, even if the news wasn’t popular. Team owner Hal Steinbrenner told The Associated Press that he expects Aaron Boone to return as manager next season. That’s not a surprise after New York re-signed Boone to a three-year deal last offseason and the Yankees enjoyed a more successful campaign than they did in 2021.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?
A 6-1 start to the 2022 New York Giants season wasn’t supposed to happen. No, the Giants were supposed to be in a rebuilding year in which general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both hired in January, spent their first season together getting to know what they had and trying to navigate through an ugly salary cap situation,
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers Rival Knicks Pick Up Option on Former First-Rounder
Philadelphia 76ers rival, the New York Knicks, ensured one of their high-end first-round picks will stick around beyond the 2022-2023 NBA season. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Knicks picked up the fourth-year option for their forward, Obi Toppin. Therefore, Toppin is set to return to New York next season, barring any unexpected changes in the meantime.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Le’Veon Bell Reveals What Would Make Him Return to NFL
Days before his boxing match with former UFC fighter Uriah Hall, former running back Le’Veon Bell is firmly set in his new career. But that doesn’t mean he’s ruled out an eventual return to the gridiron—well, at least not completely. Bell, who’s already fought against (and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Catch up: Vikings thrive on Jefferson; Hopkins revives Cards
The pass-catching prowess Justin Jefferson has displayed to date, not yet halfway through his third NFL season, has put him on a track to become one of the all-time greats. Regardless of where the lanky Louisiana native with the enviable blend of route-running precision, reliable hands and pure open-field speed lands on the league's career lists at retirement, Jefferson has given the Minnesota Vikings the kind of game-breaking threat and defense-altering presence that the nature of the NFL demands these days for teams to win.
