San Luis Obispo Tribune
Anderson’s late goal lifts Canadiens to 3-2 win over Sabres
Josh Anderson scored with just under four minutes remaining, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Brendan Gallagher and Kaiden Guhle also scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault made 43 saves. “I’m happy with the result,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said....
Marc-Andre Fleury dazzles in net as Wild cool off streaking Senators 4-2
KANATA, Ont. — Marc-Andre Fleury stretched his glove out at just the right angle to gobble up the shot, the momentum from the grab dropping him to his side where he produced evidence of the snag when the puck trickled out of his equipment. But as impressive as the...
Marchand has 2 goals and an assist in return, Bruins roll
Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist in his season debut and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to four games, beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night. Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves, David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists and Charlie Coyle and Craig...
Canucks end season-opening skid at 7, beating Kraken 5-4
Ilya Mikheyev scored his first two goals of the season and the Vancouver Canucks ended their season-opening losing streak at a franchise-record seven games, beating the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Conor Garland each had a goal and had an assist to help coach...
Farabee, Hart lead surprising Flyers to 4-3 win vs Panthers
Joel Farabee had a goal and an assist, Carter Hart made a career-high 48 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Thursday night. “He made some big saves at key times; he gives us a chance,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. Tony DeAngelo, Scott Laughton...
