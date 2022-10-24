Effective: 2022-10-27 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR FOARD...KNOX AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.

FOARD COUNTY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO