Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?
A 6-1 start to the 2022 New York Giants season wasn’t supposed to happen. No, the Giants were supposed to be in a rebuilding year in which general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both hired in January, spent their first season together getting to know what they had and trying to navigate through an ugly salary cap situation,
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Trade BREAKING: DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas from Raiders - Help for Dak Prescott, Too
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring veteran defensive tackle help in the form of Las Vegas Raiders vet Johnathan Hankins, with the trade price only a sixth-round pick. ... and with the goal, in a sense, to actually help Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed the luxury of a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Should Get Two Playmakers Back From Injury in Week 8
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers should have two players back on the field from injury during their Week 8 battle with the Philadelphia Eagles. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and wide receiver/returner Steven Sims both anticipate playing this weekend for Pittsburgh. Both have dealt with hamstring injuries, Witherspoon's keeping him out since Week 4 and Sims forcing him to miss last week's game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers-Bills Injury Report: Lazard Likely Out
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard heard a “snap, crackle, pop” in his left shoulder during Sunday’s loss at the Washington Commanders. While he doesn’t expect to play on Sunday night at the Buffalo Bills, at least his sense of humor is intact.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Misery continues for Tom Brady, Bucs with loss to Ravens
TAMPA, Fla. — Everyone loves a perfect ending, whether it’s a game, a film or the storybook career of the NFL’s greatest quarterback. The pages may be filled with sorrow and sacrifice, but the hero is expected to walk off triumphant. Then again, nothing is going according to script for Tom Brady and the Bucs this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Next Opponent: Ravens Bully Bucs, Possible NFC South Logjam
After a third-straight loss, Tampa Bay gives New Orleans, Atlanta, and Carolina hope to take control of the NFC South. The Bucs fell 27-22 to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 8 in the NFL. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense led 10-3 at intermission....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Biggest Problem for Bears Against Dallas: Micah Parsons
Perhaps it's been since they last faced Aaron Donald and the Rams that they spoke about an opposing defensive player with such dread. Micah Parsons awaits them Sunday in Dallas, although they'll probably have a hard time finding him before he strikes. "He's an animal," running back David Montgomery said....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brissett making most of final weeks as Browns starting QB
Jacoby Brissett knows his expiration date as a starter in this most unusual season for Cleveland is drawing near. Soon, he'll no longer be the Browns starting quarterback, but Deshaun Watson's backup. That's been the plan all along. And although his role will dramatically change, Brissett has vowed to be...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LOOK: Broncos Unveil New Uniform Combination for Jaguars Game
The Denver Broncos are in London, England, set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 8 throwdown at Wembley Stadium. With the Broncos being embroiled in one controversy and rumor after another this week, the team decided to shake things up and roll out a unique uniform combination for Sunday morning's tilt across the pond.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Should Resist the Temptation to Hold a Fire-Sale
With the Denver Broncos disappointing for yet another year, fans are calling for the team to tear it down and start over. While there are a few players who could be traded for draft capital, it would be unwise to strip the team of valuable pieces completely. This team is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Betting Line: ‘Sky’s The Limit’ As Early Favorites vs. Bears In Week 8
After the first seven weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys now find themselves as the No. 4 ranked team in the NFC. Dallas has relied on its defense, run game and complementary style of football to a start that few - outside of the building, of course - expected.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Ultimate Threat’: Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Details Why Giants RB Saquon Barkley is Elite
Two of the NFL's biggest surprises clash on Sunday at Lumen Field, as the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the New York Giants for an NFC battle. A pair of teams thought to be league bottom-feeders are now squarely in the playoff hunt as Week 8 begins. The Giants have gotten to this point with relatively little star power, but it's the electric presence of running back Saquon Barkley that is clearly the exception.
Here are grades for select Chiefs players, position groups over the past seven games
The Chiefs enter their NFL bye week at 5-2, and winning records aren’t typically ripe with failures. Here’s how The Star sees it so far, with letter grades for select players.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Bill Belichick: ‘Clue’ or Controversy For Patriots QBs
FOXBORO — With Halloween fast approaching, the New England Patriots are mixing a bit of mystery into their 2022 season. During the time of year in which cryptic cliffhangers rule, the Patriots provided the ultimate puzzle in the form of adding layers of confusion to their current quarterback situation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Receiver Injuries Add to Challenge vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers really only has strong chemistry with two of his receivers: Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Chances are, neither will be on the field for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Lazard on Thursday said he didn’t...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins Week 8 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins ended their three-game losing streak with their 16-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that victory closed the gap between their national believers and national skeptics. After having a range of 8 to 23 in the 10 national power rankings we survey, that gap closed to 7 to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) return home after two disheartening performances on the road at Pittsburgh and Carolina. Matched up against two middling teams that were well below .500, the Buccaneers had an opportunity to take care of business and build up their record. Instead, they enter a crucial Thursday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) with a losing record through seven games - something no one predicted entering the year.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Ex Robert Quinn Traded to Enemy Eagles - Bears ‘Black Cobra’ Blockbuster
FRISCO - There is good Dallas Cowboys news as it relates to the Wednesday trade of old friend Robert Quinn. The good news? As Dallas plays the Chicago Bears this weekend, they will not have to face the terrific pass-rusher ... as the Bears have just dealt him away. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts, Commanders Injury Report: Improvement Seen on Thursday
The Indianapolis Colts hit the practice field once again on Thursday as they prepare for their upcoming battle this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium against the visiting Washington Commanders. The injury report brought great news, as it saw players upgrade their participation level as well as the return of a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
After trade, Panthers creating new offensive identity
It took seven games, a major trade and a head coaching change, but the Carolina Panthers are finally creating an identity on offense. When interim head coach Steve Wilks took over two weeks ago, he told offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and his staff that he expects the team’s primary focus to be on running the football — regardless of the score.
Comments / 0