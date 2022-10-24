Read full article on original website
Turf Wars: Pete Carroll & Seahawks Angry About Injuries at Chargers’ SoFi Stadium, Demand Change
The Seattle Seahawks walked away with an impressive 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 ... but it came at a cost. Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf narrowly avoided what could have been a severe knee injury on Sunday, while not being the only player to go down in the contest. Chargers cornerback JC Jackson tore his ACL in the loss to Seattle, effectively ending his season. Meanwhile, wideout Mike Williams is now expected to miss at least the next four weeks due to an ankle injury for the Chargers as well.
Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?
A 6-1 start to the 2022 New York Giants season wasn’t supposed to happen. No, the Giants were supposed to be in a rebuilding year in which general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both hired in January, spent their first season together getting to know what they had and trying to navigate through an ugly salary cap situation,
It's been two decades since Tom Brady experienced a losing streak like this. Plus, expert NFL Week 8 predictions, fantasy advice.
Take a look back at yet another defeat for Tom Brady, and then a look ahead to a Week 8 filled with possible season-altering showdowns.
Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Bill Belichick: ‘Clue’ or Controversy For Patriots QBs
FOXBORO — With Halloween fast approaching, the New England Patriots are mixing a bit of mystery into their 2022 season. During the time of year in which cryptic cliffhangers rule, the Patriots provided the ultimate puzzle in the form of adding layers of confusion to their current quarterback situation.
Source: Patriots QB Mac Jones will start Sunday against the Jets
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will start Sunday against the Jets and took the majority of starting reps in Wednesday’s practice, a source told the Herald. Jones started last Monday’s loss to the Bears, but was pulled after three possessions. He finished 3-of-6 for 13 yards and an interception. Jones said he felt good after the game, his first since suffering a high ankle sprain against the Ravens on Sept. 25.
Misery continues for Tom Brady, Bucs with loss to Ravens
TAMPA, Fla. — Everyone loves a perfect ending, whether it’s a game, a film or the storybook career of the NFL’s greatest quarterback. The pages may be filled with sorrow and sacrifice, but the hero is expected to walk off triumphant. Then again, nothing is going according to script for Tom Brady and the Bucs this season.
Lions Had ‘Technical Malfunction’ against Cowboys
Jamaal Williams’ goal-line fumble has been the topic of much debate in the days following the Detroit Lions week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The play occurred following a catch-and-run by backup tight end Brock Wright put the team on the 1-yard-line. Rather than challenge the spot, the Lions elected to go quickly and wound up losing the football. Had the team converted, it would’ve taken the lead.
Dalvin Cook fined for celebration after game-deciding touchdown
Dalvin Cook got off to a slow start this season but he's begun to find his stride over the last few weeks. Cook has averaged 5+ yards per carry and scored at least one touchdown in three of his last four games. The Minnesota Vikings were on a BYE last...
Broncos Should Resist the Temptation to Hold a Fire-Sale
With the Denver Broncos disappointing for yet another year, fans are calling for the team to tear it down and start over. While there are a few players who could be traded for draft capital, it would be unwise to strip the team of valuable pieces completely. This team is...
Cowboys Ex Robert Quinn Traded to Enemy Eagles - Bears ‘Black Cobra’ Blockbuster
FRISCO - There is good Dallas Cowboys news as it relates to the Wednesday trade of old friend Robert Quinn. The good news? As Dallas plays the Chicago Bears this weekend, they will not have to face the terrific pass-rusher ... as the Bears have just dealt him away. The...
