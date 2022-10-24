Read full article on original website
wibqam.com
Crash shuts down rail line in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A single-vehicle crash shut down train traffic on one rail in Terre Haute for a time. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of E. Haythorne Avenue and N 35th Street. Vigo County Dispatch said as of 9:15 a.m. the roadway is back open, however, CSX was sending someone to check on potential damage to the railroad before continuing train traffic along that line.
vincennespbs.org
Wheatland home destroyed after fire
A Knox County home is a total loss after a fire. It happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon at a home in Wheatland. Fire crews from around the area responded to the fire on the 600th block of E. Old Highway 50. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire;. however,...
wibqam.com
Over 20 arsons being investigated in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As of October 27, around 22 arsons are being investigated according to the Terre Haute Fire Department. “That number is a little bit higher than usual,” Assistant Chief of Investigations, Preventions and Inspections, Scott Boyed said. This year to date, there have been...
wibqam.com
Gunshot trauma training helps prepare Marshall teachers
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Teachers at Marshall Community Schools underwent training classes on Tuesday on how to use trauma first aid kits that will be placed in all the districts classrooms going forward. Superintendent Kevin Ross said it’s something he hopes never has to be used, but he thought it...
wibqam.com
Local children to receive help thanks to United Way fundraiser
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thursday night the United Way of the Wabash Valley was given a check worth $2,500. It came from our parent company Nexstar Media Group. The money was given on behalf of Lucas and Christian. The two young men who helped the ISU football players to safety after a tragic car crash.
wibqam.com
Vincennes University unveils new $4.8M tech labs on campus
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes University has recently presented the addition of three new technology labs to its campus. The Center for Applied Robotics and Automation (CARA), the Additive Manufacturing and Reverse Engineering Center, and HURCO Advanced CNC Machining Technology Center were introduced to the campus last month during an open-house event.
