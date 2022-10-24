Read full article on original website
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
President Biden says America isn't experiencing 'record inflation anymore' amid 8.2% spike in prices
President Biden said that America is no longer experiencing "record inflation anymore" during an interview on NewsNation on Thursday night.
Stuart Varney: If Biden really wants to tackle inflation, he needs to dump the Inflation Reduction Act
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the administration's efforts to tackle "kitchen table issues" as inflation continues to rage in the U.S.
Threat of diesel shortage looms as reserves dwindle
White House officials say they are watching diesel inventories closely following a report that reserves have been depleted to a low not seen since 2008.
Biden closes remarks on 'junk' fees: 'I appreciate the frustration of the American people'
President Biden unveiled his administration's newest initiative to target "junk fees" tacked on to consumer goods and services in an announcement at the White House on Wednesday.
Stuart Varney: President Biden had a 'very bad day'
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses Biden's 'very bad day' as the president faces a series of challenges ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Decides on the 2024 Presidential Election
He is as comfortable on television as on social networks and sports venues. Mark Cuban, 64, is the billionaire next door. The one who can be friends with the haves and the have-nots. His energy is contagious. He is respected by both Democrats and Republicans. To this almost ideal pedigree,...
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic with Biden discussing John Fetterman debate
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic discussing midterm prospects with Biden. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”. Mr Fetterman, who is recovering from...
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
Mark McKinnon, co-creator of Showtime's "The Circus" and former political adviser, discusses the "Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon" within the Republican party with CNN anchor John Berman.
Paul Ryan makes a 'good bet' on US oil and gas by backing domestic producer's SPAC deal
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hopes his SPAC deal with a U.S. oil producer is "great for jobs, great for foreign policy" and "great for bringing inflation down."
Here are Wednesday's winning numbers in the $715.1M Powerball drawing
Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $800 million, with the cash value, should you win, is an estimated $383.7 million.
Blood pressure medication recalled due to chemicals' possible link to cancer
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets have been recalled due to the presence of nitrosamines, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables and may increase the risk of...
Top Wall Street CEOs revive warnings about US economic recession as inflation rages
Two of Wall Street's most notable CEOs renewed their warnings about the likelihood of a recession as stubbornly high inflation keeps the Federal Reserve on an aggressive interest rate hike path. Speaking at Saudi Arabia's investment conference in Riyadh — nicknamed "Davos in the Desert" — both Goldman Sachs CEO...
Larry Kudlow: People don't believe in Biden answers anymore
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow calls out President Joe Biden on the economy and dives into key issues in the midterm elections on 'Kudlow.'
US economy likely grew in the third quarter, but it could be downhill from here
The U.S. economy likely grew in the third quarter after back-to-back contractions. However, the sudden rebound may mean little to U.S. households and businesses still grappling with painfully high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. The Commerce Department is set to release the highly anticipated third-quarter gross domestic product reading...
New GDP number not nearly as positive as Biden White House's spin. Here's why
Here's what Americans must understand. Data from the Commerce Department on the gross domestic product also known as the GDP does not show an improving business or consumer climate.
Union rail workers rejected latest deal with railroads: What to know
A union rail worker who voted against a new contract with his employer says he does not want a strike to occur but working conditions must be addressed.
$4.3M lottery ticket sold at Arizona grocery store goes unclaimed: report
No one claimed a winning lottery ticket worth over $4 million that was sold at a Mesa, Arizona, grocery store in April. The deadline was 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Social Security in Peril? White House Claims GOP Will Cut Funding — What Are They Referring To?
With the 2022 midterm elections less than two weeks away and most polls showing that Republicans are heavily favored to win back control of the U.S. House, the Biden administration has shifted its...
