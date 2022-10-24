Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Police K9 passes away unexpectedly
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a sad day for the West Fargo Police Department after authorities say one of its K9′s crossed the rainbow bridge unexpectedly earlier this week. K9 ToSti (Toe-chee) was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd that joined WFPD in November 2015. He was...
Wahpeton man strikes, kills cow on US Highway 2
WAHPETON, ND (KXNET) — A 60-year-old Wahpeton man hit and killed a cow while driving on US Highway 2 near York on Wednesday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on US Highway 2 around 7:30 p.m. when he struck a cow in the road, causing his car to come […]
valleynewslive.com
Several arrested after drugs & cash seized during SWAT raid
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are now learning what lead to the SWAT team moving in on a Fargo neighborhood on Tuesday, October 25. Officials say it was part of an ongoing drug investigation targeting a group of people selling M30 fentanyl pills in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Police arrest 4 suspects and recover drugs and weapons in Fargo Moorhead area drug busts
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo and Moorhead Police Departments have announced the arrests of 4 people in connection with an alleged narcotics distribution ring operating in the FM metro. The arrests and recovery of drugs and weapons happened in busts in Fargo and Moorhead on Tuesday October 25th. One SWAT...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing man found in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Rory Rupp has been found safe. Original story: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person. Rory A. Rupp, 56, was last seen at 10:30 am Wednesday at the Good Sam Center in Arthur, ND. Rory was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black coat, blue jeans and grey/orange tennis shoes. If anyone has information, contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.
valleynewslive.com
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo mom complains about downtown designated rideshare program; says app led her to dark alley
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo resident is complaining about her recent experience one night using a downtown designated rideshare pickup location. "So I'm just standing alone in a dark. like alley, because that is where the phone says to go. So the Uber guy came and I said 'this is outrageous', and he said 'you have no idea how many phone calls that I've had to make tonight. He goes 'nobody is aware of these ordinances,'" said Katy Moore.
valleynewslive.com
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you seen this woman?. A Fargo Woman claims a Halloween grinch stole her decoration, right off of her front lawn. She caught it on video and says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S. She says her young daughter is devastated.
kfgo.com
4 Fargo officers involved in fatal Mapleton shooting returned to duty
FARGO – Four police officers involved in a fatal shooting in Mapleton have been returned to duty following an internal investigation, officials said. Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski says the four officers did not violate any department policies in their encounter with 35-year-old Andrew Martinez on Aug. 1 in Mapleton. Police said they believed Martinez was having a mental health crisis when he was killed.
valleynewslive.com
Three sworn in as Fargo Police Officers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has three new officers on the force. They were sworn in at Fargo City Hall on Tuesday, October 25, in front of family, friends and their new colleagues. Alex Nelson was a training officer, field supervisor and on the SWAT...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police, Red River Valley SWAT conduct high risk search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Police and Red River Valley SWAT conducted a high-risk search warrant in South Fargo Friday morning that has led to five people being detained. Fargo PD tells WDAY Radio that the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of 47th street south at the Cascades Apartments.
kfgo.com
Have a low level active warrant in West Fargo? Certain ones can be cleared without arrest next Tues.
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Overwhelmed by the number of outstanding active warrants, West Fargo Municipal Court is holding a “Second Chance” day next week for those with warrants who show up before Judge Trent Barkus. Police Chief Denis Otterness says it’s possible those with outstanding warrants could...
valleynewslive.com
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
KNOX News Radio
2 injured when car hits, kills cow in Benson Co.
Two people were injured when their car struck and killed a cow on Highway 2 in Benson County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the Ford Taurus was eastbound near York (ND) around 7:30 on Tuesday evening when it hit the cow, which came to rest in the median. The...
trfradio.com
Motorcyclist Suffers Life Threatening Injuries, Charged with DUI
A North Dakota man suffered serious injuries and faces a DUI charge following a motorcycle accident Saturday north of Wahpeton. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, David Gary Manning, 60, was southbound on Richland County Road 8 when the 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and entered the west ditch. According to the report, Manning failed to negotiate the curve at 72nd Street Southeast.
valleynewslive.com
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We now know at least one of the people behind an anonymous email group at the center of a leaked nude photo of a Cass County deputy, as well as several released records trying to expose cracks within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and its leader Jesse Jahner.
valleynewslive.com
Update: Four officers did not violate policy, according to Police Chief
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four Fargo officers involved in a Mapleton fatal shooting have been cleared of any wrongdoing by Chief David Zibolski. They were not found to be in violation of FPD policies and have returned to active duty, says Zibolski. The shooting took place at the...
valleynewslive.com
Update on Fargo’s 52nd Avenue South reconstruction project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo held a short informational meeting Tuesday evening to discuss plans for a roadway project on 52nd Avenue South -- from 63rd Street, near the Rocking Horse development, to Sheyenne Street. The plan includes new concrete paving, a new bridge over the Sheyenne River, roundabout revisions at 52nd and Sheyenne, along with new street lights and more.
valleynewslive.com
Third suspect in high-speed chase arrested after days on the run
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested for his involvement in a police chase on the morning of October 20th that ended near the intersection of 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S. 32-year-old Scott Roberts is facing charges of firearm possession, reckless endangerment, fleeing, and drug-related charges.
kfgo.com
Pilot program will test portable restrooms in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – After seeing an uptick in biohazards downtown over the summer, several organizations are partnering to roll out a pilot program to put portable restrooms in two locations in downtown Fargo. Cindy Graffeo, executive director of Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) said the Business Improvement District (BID) found...
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 0