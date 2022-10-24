Read full article on original website
Someone You Should Know: Brian Ritter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— A lot of North Dakotans spend their whole lives in the state: working, raising a family and never wanting to live anywhere else. Then there are others who want to get away. They want to live where it’s always 85 degrees and sunny. But not only is this week’s Someone You Should […]
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #10!
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
5 Must Mandan Homes To Trick Or Treat This Halloween (Photos)
Ever wonder what makes one home a bad, good or better home to Trick or Treat? Is it the treat? Thinking on the term inflation tossed left and right, will shrinkflation occur in what is given out this year too? Will the candy bars be the same, but will the size change? Will "snack size" candy bars now be "bite-size"? OR will there still be folks that love the holiday so much that full-size candy bars are given? So many questions, we know but cannot help but ponder as the annual day when random knocking on strangers' doors approaches.
Bismarck’s Taco Del Mar Is OPEN, But Looking To Sell
Seems like yesterday that a friend of mine and I attended a graduation party over the summer at a co-worker's house in Lincoln - walking into his garage where tables were set up for guests, the welcome aroma of Mexican food directed me toward an array of eye-catching ( stomach immediately growling ) goodies - I had never tried Taco Del Mar before, and this catered affair was through the roof awesome - no doubt the best guacamole I've had in a long time - I put a quick GPS in my brain to make sure I visited their restaurant located at 1024 S 12 St., and I've been a regular 2-time a week customer.
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
Open Letter To The Bismarck Guy Who Flicked A Lit Cigarette
*(The following open letter is something I wrote back in March of 2021. Now, here we are in October of 2022, and just about the exact thing happened to me yesterday on Lincoln Road east of the airport. I had to put out another small fire due to a lit cigarette. We are back in drought conditions. Don't be responsible for a wildfire with your carelessness. You should NOT be flicking lit cigarettes out of your vehicle. It's dangerous and disgusting.)*
KFYR-TV
Bismarck woman shares her story of human trafficking, hopes to help others
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Human trafficking is called the “modern day slavery.” It involves the use of force, fraud or coercion to make another person work or engage in sex, and it happens in North Dakota. The North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force has worked to help more than 650 victims of human trafficking since 2016. Most were North Dakota residents, and most trafficking is “familial,” meaning a family member is the trafficker.
KFYR-TV
New rubber wells for downtown trees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trees in downtown Bismarck are getting a makeover. The traditional steel grates around the trees are being removal and replaced with recycled rubber. The new pavement will allow water to filtrate for the trees and keep the site free of unwanted leaves and grass. These will be low maintenance and ADA complaint. Other areas in Bismarck may be considered for the switch over to the rubber as well.
Bismarck, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Beers For Deer 10 Gun Raffle This Thursday In Bismarck
Gun raffles are always popular in these parts and there's a good one coming up this Thursday. "The Beers For Deer" 10 Gun Raffle presented by the Mule Deer Foundation. This event will be held this Thursday, October 27th, at The Pier Bar and Grill in Bismarck. This is a lively and quick event from 6 pm to 8 pm.
New Restaurant Officially Opens In Bismarck
After much anticipation and a delay or two, Ja Bomb sushi and ramen restaurant is open. You will find this new eatery in Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall. It sits right next to Target. According to a post from the Kirkwood Malls Facebook page, the restaurant was originally slated to open on...
KFYR-TV
Staffing Shortages impacting Burleigh and Morton County
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Job Service North Dakota had 3,317 job openings in Burleigh and Morton County in September. The agency says North Dakota’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average. The Kirkwood Mall is full of businesses looking to hire more employees. Tammy Wahl, the owner of...
Bismarck's Savanah Benz - A Rising Humble Superstar
Talking To Savanah Is Like Sitting On Your Porch And Hanging Out With A Next Door Neighbor
Football: In a season of parity at the 11AA level, Century is asking ‘why not us?’
Four weeks ago, the Century Patriots were winless and a team feeling lost, but after ripping off three wins in their last four games, they are one of the hottest teams coming into the postseason. And in a year of parityat the 11AA level, players have been asking themselves, ‘why not us?’ The match-up is […]
Bismarck's Capital Acres - Hold Your Head Up High
Life Can Take A Lousy Turn, Never Give Up
How to help our freezing furry friends
There are ways to help the cold cats and dogs though. Furry Friends has been working on feral cat dens that are placed around the city where there isn't any shelter for wild cats.
In Bismarck - 5 Ideas That Might Not Work At This Empty Spot
Are We Ready For Any Of These Businesses Here In Bismarck?
Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher is retiring
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — School will finally be out for Jason Hornbacher, the superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools, on June 30, 2023 — when he officially retires. After graduating from Bismarck High School in 1984, Hornbacher attended Bismarck State College and graduated from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and […]
Pumpkin Crazy Bismarck, Is TOO Small For Pumpkin Crazy Poll
Are you all about all things pumpkin?
Addressing the homeless issue in North Dakota
Wednesday afternoon Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Sister Kathleen at the Ministry on the Margins about this important topic.
