Leslie Jordan Remembered by Sean Hayes, Demi Lovato and Others

Emmy-winning actor, writer and singer Leslie Jordan died on Monday, and friends and fans alike poured out their love for him in remembrance online.

Jordan, 67, was driving in Hollywood, California, on Monday morning when he crashed into the side of a building. It is suspected that he suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel.

A representative for Jordan told Newsweek in a statement, "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it's most difficult times."

"What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today," his representative added.

Above, actor Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., on April 30. Jordan passed away on Monday at the age of 67. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Jordan, best known for his roles in Will & Grace, American Horror Story and Hearts Afire, was an LGBTQ icon, appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race as a guest judge in 2013, and again in 2022 as a guest director. He also released a gospel music album last year called Company's Comin'. Jordan co-starred in the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat, which is currently airing its third season.

Apart from his extensive acting history, Jordan also became famous on social media for his hilarious and uplifting videos during the COVID-19 pandemic, garnering millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok in the process.

Following the announcement of his passing, many tributes poured in for Jordan him.

Will & Grace actor Sean Hayes shared a photo of himself and Jordan on the show, and tweeted on Monday: "My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️."

"Leslie Jordan had a scene in 'Will & Grace' where Karen walks into a bar. Leslie turns around, looks at her and says 'I thought I smelled gin and regret.' And I laugh every time I think about it. WE GRIEVE A GODDAMNED LEGEND," wrote writer Saeed Jones.

The official account for RuPaul's Drag Race tweeted: "Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all."

"Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul," wrote actor Lynda Carter.

Meanwhile, comedian Billy Eichner wrote: "Leslie Jordan. What an angel. Gone much too soon. RIP. ❤️🌈."

Actor Jackée Harry shared a video from a scene in The Cool Kids in which Jordan wears a fireman's jacket and dances with a bottle of champagne.

"Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend," Harry wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, she added, "This man was never afraid to act a fool! The smiles he brought to our faces doing so can never be counted. They're endless."

Ellen DeGeneres wrote on Twitter on Monday: "I just heard about Leslie Jordan. This is unbelievably tragic. He was such a light. Sending love to his family and friends."

Singer Demi Lovato also shared a tribute on their Instagram story, writing, "My sweet Leslie... Your smile and personality lit up the room when I met you. I'm so glad we remained friends after meeting not long ago... I'm so honored to call you a friend. I love you sweet angel."