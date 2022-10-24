Read full article on original website
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner
Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
Kanye West: industry backlash continues as Kim Kardashian speaks out
A completed documentary about Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been scrapped amid concern and industry backlash over the rapper’s string of antisemitic statements in recent weeks. “This morning, after discussion with our film-makers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for...
"I lost 2 billion dollars in one day": Kanye West returns to Instagram as businesses continue to cut ties over his antisemitic comments
Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties
In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
How Kim Kardashian Discussed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Remarks With Their Kids (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian is keeping her personal feelings about her ex-husband Kanye West‘s recent string of hate-filled and anti-Semitic remarks away from the four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, although their eldest daughter North “knows exactly what is going on,” Kim, 43, “doesn’t know what to say” to their other children, who are still too young to understand the magnitude of the situation. “As upset as Kim is about all of this, she’s being very careful not to say anything negative about Kanye in front of their kids and she’s asked everyone in her life to respect that,” the source told us.
Ice Cube Denies Being Kanye West’s Inspiration For Antisemitism
Ice Cube wants no part of Kanye West’s recent rant on “Drink Champs.”. Ice Cube has responded to Kanye West’s recent comments on Drink Champs, in which he mentioned being inspired by Ice Cube for his recent antisemitic remarks. The N.W.A rapper says that he has no idea why Ye brought him into the controversy.
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned From Upcoming High School Tournament
Kanye West’s words are now affecting the basketball players at Donda Academy. Kanye West has made some inflammatory comments about a plethora of topics as of late, and it has led to some big consequences. These days, it seems like Ye is being dropped by everybody. For instance, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown just left Donda Sports, while Adidas is officially dropping Kanye’s Yeezy brand.
Kanye West Faces More Backlash and Consequences Due to Antisemitic Remarks
Since his antisemitic remarks, which included tweeting his intention to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West has lost access to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. An appearance on the unscripted series The Shop: Uninterrupted was also pulled, as “he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” according to the show’s producer. In addition, Balenciaga cut ties with the rapper and designer, and West is reportedly having his music streamed less and played less often on the radio.
Antisemitic group hangs banner supporting Kanye West over Los Angeles highway
An antisemitic and white supremacist group unfurled a banner above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday reading “Kanye is right about the Jews” following the rapper’s widely-condemned antisemitic remarks. The group responsible for the banners above Interstate 405 appears to be the Goyim Defense League, a...
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Abruptly Calls Off 2022-23 School Year
Kanye West’s private school is closing for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, The Times, Hollywood Unlocked, and ESPN report. The school’s principal, Jason Angell, reportedly emailed students’ parents, “Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner.”
Now Gap Has Cut Ties With Kanye West
Gap is the latest brand to cut ties with Ye after several weeks of antisemitic rants and hateful rhetoric that got him banned from Twitter and Instagram. Gap previously ended its YeezyGap partnership in September, but was still selling and promoting the line up until this week. With Tuesday’s announcement, Gap joins Adidas, Balenciaga, and talent agency CAA as a few of the brands that have publicly disavowed West and terminated working relationships with him. “We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com,” the brand said in a statement. “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values.”
Kanye West Is Apparently Making The Effort To Finalize Divorce From Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is seemingly taking a step toward ending the divorce battle between himself and Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is on a Downward Spiral
Kanye West, a well-known musician, has fallen under much well-deserved scrutiny. West has recently made comments and gestures that have offended a lot of communities, especially the Jewish community. The controversies began on Oct. 3 when Kanye West wore a White Lives Matter shirt at Paris Fashion Week. His controversial...
Kanye West Refuses to Apologize For Anti-Semitic Remarks: I'm Too Rich to Get Canceled!
In recent weeks, the whole world has looked on in horror as Kanye West has used his massive platform to spread dangerously hateful lies and conspiracy theories. The only bright side in all of this is that Kanye appears to be burning every bridge available to him and setting fire to his career and legacy.
“Hate speech is never ok” – Kim Kardashian Hits Back at Kanye West for His Controversial Comments
Just when we thought it could not get any worse, Kanye West once again shook the internet with his yet another anti-Semitic and hateful remark. It will not be wrong to say that the Donda rapper’s actions have led to many entities and dear ones isolating him. After his notoriously controversial and provoking tweets on Jews, various industries and business partners have cut ties with him. In addition to that, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian also joined forces against him to lend her support to the victims of West’s outrageous hatred.
