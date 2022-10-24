ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unilever recalls dry shampoos because of potentially high levels of benzene

By Patrick Hilsman
 3 days ago

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Unilever has recalled several of its dry shampoo products due to potentially high levels benzene, which is a carcinogen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVoJQ_0il18xSk00
Specific lot codes of Unilever dry shampoos like Bed Head pictured here, have been recalled due to the risk of elevated levels of benzene, a potentially carcinogenic substance. Photo from Bed Head official Instagram

A company announcement , which appeared on the Food and Drug Administration 's website, listed a "select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced before October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bedhead) and TRESemme.

The announcement said the decision was made out of "an abundance of caution," as there have been no reports of adverse health consequences.

"Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," Unilever said.

An internal investigation by the company "identified the propellant as the source, and Unilever has worked with propellent suppliers to address the issue."

Customers are asked to stop using the affected products and retailers are encouraged to remove the products from their shelves.

Unilever has released a list of the products along with their lot codes.

The products are: Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Wellness; Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut; Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral; Dove Dry Shampoo Extra Clean; Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible; and Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purity.

Also, Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal; Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active; Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist; Nexus Inergy Foam Shampoo; and Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher; and Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive.

Also, Tresemme Dry Shampoo Volumizing; Tresemme Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean; Tresemme Pro Pure Dry Shampoo; Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo; Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo; Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo; and Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

