CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Out indefinitely
Atkinson (upper body) is out indefinitely, according to Bill Meltzer of NHL.com. Atkinson has yet to resume skating and has not seen any action this season. Coach John Tortorella said that his upper-body injury took a turn for the worse and that Atkinson was not close to a return at this time.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Remains sidelined
Atkinson (upper body) has yet to resume skating, per Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now. Atkinson has yet to make his season debut with the Flyers as he looks to work his way back from the pre-season injury. The veteran winger logged 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games last year in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Suffers setback in recovery
Couturier (back) had started skating but suffered a setback according to coach John Tortorella on Thursday and will have to stop skating, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Couturier seems unlikely to return in the near term at this point and should probably be considered out indefinitely. After playing...
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sitting out
Stralman (not injury related) is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against Dallas, NHL.com reports. Stralman had been dealing with a work visa issue, but NESN reported that was settled last Friday. Stralman appears to be an extra right now but has been working in practices to make himself an option when called upon to play.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Stanley Morgan: Remains sidelined Thursday
Morgan did not practice due to a hamstring injury Thursday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Morgan popped up as a non-participant during practice last Thursday and Friday before missing his first game of the season in Sunday's win over the Falcons. While the severity of this issue is still unclear, the 26-year-old may be at risk of missing his second contest in a row this Monday against Cleveland. Morgan failed to haul in his lone target while playing 25 offensive snaps so far this season, though he could see increased usage with top wideout Ja'Marr Chase expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a hip injury.
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Joins 53-man roster
Knight was signed to the Jets' active roster from their practice squad, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Knight joined the Jets as an UDFA out of NC State, and he did initially make the 53-man roster after impressing in camp, but he was ultimately waived and signed to the practice squad in early September. With Breece Hall (knee) out for the season, and recent acquisition James Robinson's debut date unknown due to knee soreness, Knight will be able to provide depth at running back for the team moving forward.
CBS Sports
Giants' Elerson Smith: Returns to practice Wednesday
Smith (lower leg) was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Smith landed on injured reserve at the end of August due to a right leg injury he suffered during practice a few weeks earlier. The second-year linebacker will now have a 21-day window to be added to the active roster, or he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Misses practice Wednesday
Davis (knee) didn't practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Monday that Davis was uncertain to play this Sunday against the Patriots after suffering an MCL sprain during the Jets' Week 7 win over Denver. Davis missed the entire second half, allowing Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith to take on more perimeter snaps with Elijah Moore (personal) inactive for the contest. The Jets expect Moore back in the lineup this week, regardless of what happens with Davis.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Not practicing Wednesday
Golladay (knee) will not practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Golladay and Kadarious Toney (hamstring) are both absent from practice to begin the week, and it's no guarantee that either wideout earns a significant role on offense when healthy. Both Golladay and Toney will have two more chances to increase their activity levels ahead of Sunday's matchup in Seattle.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans but is close to making his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role in his first full season in Dallas. After being acquired from the Wizards midway through last season, Bertans made 22 appearances and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns. McCollum seemed to have picked up the injury in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, where he tallied 14 points and 11 assists in the absence of Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee). With Ingram ruled out, Williamson and Jones listed as questionable and the addition of Jose Alvarado (back) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) to the injury report, McCollum could see yet another massive workload Friday if he's active.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Looks like new top target
Higgins is expected to step in as the Bengals' top target in the passing game with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) likely to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Chase's expected absence creates a major void in the Cincinnati passing game, as he had been averaging...
CBS Sports
Ronald Guzman: Parts ways with Yankees
Guzman elected free agency Monday. Guzman chose to explore the open market one day after the Yankees' season came to an end with New York losing to Houston in the American League Championship Series. The 28-year-old first baseman last saw big-league action with the Yankees in September and went 0-for-6 with five strikeouts in three contests with the team before being outrighted off the 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sidesteps injury report
Robinson (undisclosed) wasn't listed on the Giants' injury report Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. While Robinson was able to gut out an unknown injury after limping off the field in the first half of this past Sunday's win at Jacksonville, he wasn't targeted after halftime, finishing with six catches (on eight targets) for 50 yards. With a few days to rest up, he was able to avoid the first Week 8 practice report entirely, clearing him to be among quarterback Daniel Jones' top wide receivers Sunday in Seattle.
