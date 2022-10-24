Some Central Texas school districts are delaying classes Tuesday morning after strong storms on Monday night led to significant damage and some power outages. The school district says they are still experiencing power outages at several campuses and their Central Office. There is also a concern over the strong winds and downed power lines. The district says as a result, they will have a 2-hour delay. School and bus times will run two hours later than normal.

