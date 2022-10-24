ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS Austin

Austin emerges as 9th best family-friendly city in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has five cities in the top 20 most family-friendly with Austin ranking 9th in the state and nationally, according to an analysis by StorageCafe. The company analyzed the U.S.'s 100 largest cities on 29 metrics ranging from crime rates and school systems to housing costs and the number of restaurants per capita.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas, Oklahoma ranked among least safest states in the country

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Texas and Oklahoma are two of the least safe states in the country, according to a new study released by WalletHub. Texas was ranked 47th among the safest states in the country. Oklahoma was ranked 45th. In order to determine the most secure states, WalletHub...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

DPS director says agency 'did not fail' families, community in Uvalde shooting

Texas Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw pushed back against calls for his resignation during a Public Safety Commission meeting Thursday. McCraw has received criticism for DPS’s response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that left 21 dead. Thursday a state senator, parents and family...
UVALDE, TX
CBS Austin

Texas medical expert shares the latest news on updated COVID-19 vaccines

We're closing in on cold and flu season, and of course, the new addition to that list is COVID-19. Dr. Neil Wingkun, an emergency room physician at Houston Methodist Hospital, joins us to discuss the newly updated COVID-19 vaccines and how they can protect people against the worst outcomes of the virus.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

State Fair of Texas welcomed more than two million visitors

DALLAS -- The State Fair of Texas closed its 2022 on Sunday, with a record-breaking 2,547,289 people attending during the 24-day run. Big Tex is done for the year! More than 583,000 Fletcher's corny dogs were sold, and someone even broke the Guinness World Record. The fair's resident strongman "Mighty...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Central Texas schools delay Tuesday classes due to weather, power outages

Some Central Texas school districts are delaying classes Tuesday morning after strong storms on Monday night led to significant damage and some power outages. The school district says they are still experiencing power outages at several campuses and their Central Office. There is also a concern over the strong winds and downed power lines. The district says as a result, they will have a 2-hour delay. School and bus times will run two hours later than normal.
MARBLE FALLS, TX

