Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad DaylightHey TanushaNew York City, NY
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
Low rent – maybe NO rent – if you win this Brooklyn affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out
The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
therealdeal.com
Crown Heights family that twice defied eviction lays out deed-theft claims
Things looked bleak in May for a Crown Heights family that reclaimed its home after being evicted in an alleged deed-theft scheme. The Robinsons were facing ejection for the second time in three months, and their attorney had dropped their deed-theft lawsuit after new evidence suggested the matriarch’s grandson had pocketed money in a deal for the property, 964 Park Place.
Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
Shooting at Brownsville restaurant leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
It happened on Strauss Street just before 9 a.m.
Property owner fined $2M for violations at Brooklyn building
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn property owner was fined millions of dollars for not making repairs at an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Records show hundreds of violations. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with tenants desperate to know when they'll have the basics like hot water, heat and gas."This is the cooker, and you see the rat traps? Mice, crawling all over the place," one tenant said.Residents at 25 MacDonough St. showed CBS2's Alice Gainer the hot plates they have to use to cook."This is about three years since the gas was turned off," one resident said.He says heat comes and goes.Another resident...
Westwood, NJ man killed in freak NYC subway accident
A man who was killed when he was dragged by a subway in Manhattan Monday afternoon was a 20-year-old from Westwood. The NYPD said Joseph Ancona was running for a train around 4:55 p.m. when a piece of his clothing or a backpack got caught in the subway door as he tried to get on an uptown #1 train at the 59th Street station in Columbus Circle.
Herald Community Newspapers
Vacant nightclub facade partially collapsed
A vacant nightclub building partially collapsed onto the street at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Smith Street last Saturday, October 15. “To the best of our knowledge, the façade collapsed due to weathering,” said Fire Chief Brien Cummings. The Baldwin Fire Department said the partially collapsed building...
Met Opera mourns Joe Ancona, dragged to death by subway train
NEW YORK -- A New Jersey man who died after being dragged by the subway in Manhattan has been identified as 20-year-old Joe Ancona. The Metropolitan Opera released a statement Tuesday mourning the loss, saying he was a member of the stage crew and worked in the electric construction shop. "Joe was respected and well-liked by his fellow crew members and the Metropolitan Opera offers our deepest condolences to his family and friends," the statement continued. Police said Ancona's clothing or backpack became stuck in the door of a southbound 1 train Monday at Columbus Circle, and he was dragged by the train. "While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity. A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement.
14-year-old student stabbed in front of Manhattan high school
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach outside his Manhattan high school on Thursday when he left to get lunch, according to police. The student was jumped by four males outside the Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics in East Harlem.
Cleaning staff at Bronx's Montefiore who worked during COVID are suing for denied overtime
Medical workers enter Montefiore Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic on April 24, 2020. One of the plaintiffs was sometimes paid under a different name when he worked extra hours, rather than getting overtime, the complaint alleges. [ more › ]
idesignarch.com
Tiny 350 Square Foot Smart Apartment In New York City
This micro apartment in New York City, NY is an impressive prototype that is very small, highly functional and transformable. LifeEdited 2 (LE2) was created by Graham Hill, founder of popular eco website TreeHugger. The concept of the design is to allow the tiny space to have the functionality of...
'Loved By Many': Bergen County Man, 20, Tragically Killed In Manhattan Subway Accident
Shock and sorrow spread with the news that a young Westwood man was accidentally dragged and killed by a subway train at the Columbus Circle station in Manhattan. Joseph Ancona, 20, apparently tried to board a southbound No. 1 train when his clothing got caught in a subway door at the station off 59th Street around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, city police said.
Commercial Observer
Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District
An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
NYC man caught stealing $5,000 of electronics from Target
Port Chester police say Target security saw the man in the store Wednesday, trying to remove electronics from a display - and recognized him as the suspect who stole $5000 in electronic equipment on Tuesday.
Accused Brooklyn dognapper cleared by NYPD
A man accused of trying to steal a spunky 97-year-old woman’s Pomeranian outside her Brooklyn home was located Wednesday, interviewed, then cleared of any wrongdoing, police said. The man whose picture was released to the media Tuesday evening — along with video of him near the victim’s Mapleton home — told cops he’d never threatened the woman with his umbrella, as she contended, or tried to ...
Man plunges to death from ritzy Central Park South apartment
A man believed to be in his 50s plunged to his death from a luxury Central Park South apartment building early Tuesday.
FDNY responds to overnight fire at Midwood bakery
Firefighters responded to a building fire that ripped through a bakery in Midwood late Wednesday.
Brooklyn phone store robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – Two suspects entered a Brooklyn T-Mobile store last week and robbed the store at gunpoint. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and quickly approached a store employee and pointed it at the female clerk. The gunman then led the woman to the back f the store at gunpoint before robbing both the woman and the business and fleeing. Police are now searching for two black males wanted in the robbery. The post Brooklyn phone store robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Mamaroneck overdose victim was shot in White Plains on Friday
A Mamaroneck man that died from an apparent drug overdose was also the victim of a shooting, according to Mamaroneck Village police.
Police: Man killed in double shooting at Brooklyn restaurant
The NYPD says one man was fatally shot and another was injured at Miguel's West Indian Restaurant in Brooklyn.
