deltadailynews.com

Male Faces Charges for Greenville Homicide

Greenville police have arrested and charged 17-year-old Shamarcus Moore as an adult.. Moore faces a first-degree murder charge and 3 counts of aggravated assault. Authorities say Moore may be connected to the city’s latest homicide that happened on October 22nd. Around 8 p.m., authorities responded to the 1700 block...
GREENVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed, 1 injured in Leflore County shooting

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Leflore County. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the shooting happened on U.S. 49 between Sidon and Cruger on Tuesday, October 25. According to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders, two people were shot in a vehicle. One victim died at […]
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Grenada murderer denied parole after objection from victim's family

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A convicted murderer will not be granted parole after objection from the victim’s family. Frederick Bell has been in prison for the 1991 murder of Bert Bell [no relation]. He was set to be released from prison earlier this fall but the victim’s family objected...
GRENADA, MS
actionnews5.com

Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars in Panola County after she reportedly assaulted a teacher, according to police. Batesville Police Department says Cyndi Presley is charged with felony simple assault on a teacher. According to the police report, on Monday, Aug. 22, Presley assaulted the teacher...
BATESVILLE, MS
WAPT

Goodman facing public safety crisis after string of shootings

GOODMAN, Miss. — Goodman is facing a public safety crisis after a long period of shootings. The town in Holmes County has been plagued with several homicides and shootings into homes and vehicles over at least the last 16 months. The most recent shooting over the weekend has many residents asking for help from the state.
GOODMAN, MS
deltanews.tv

Funeral Service honors Greenville Police officer Myiesha Stewart

GREENVILLE - Funeral services for officer Myiesha Stewart began Friday morning at 11AM at the Washington County Convention Center, and featured many speakers honoring the life and the sacrifice of this fast-rising star of law enforcement. Her funeral service may viewed at this link: Funeral Services for Myiesha Stewart.
GREENVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

‘Till’ movie to screen at Mound Bayou

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emmett Till was kidnapped by white men in Mississippi and was killed over accusations the Black teenager had flirted with a white woman in a country store in 1955. Now, his story will make its way to theaters on Friday, October 28 in the movie “Till.” The film depicts the story […]
MOUND BAYOU, MS
WREG

Statue dedicated to Emmett Till unveiled in Mississippi

GREENWOOD, Miss. — History is in the making in Greenwood, Mississippi as city and state leaders dedicate a statue to Emmett Till. The unveiling comes decades after the 14-year-old was kidnapped and brutally murdered by two white men after he allegedly “whistled” at a white woman. Hundreds turned out to see the first such statue […]
GREENWOOD, MS
panolian.com

Batesville Junior High School Fall Beauty Revue

The Fall 2022 Batesville Junior High School Beauty Revue was held Thursday, Oct. 20, at the school auditorium. Top 5 chosen by the judges were (from left) 3rd alternate Katelen Rudd, 1st alternate Hailey Heafner, winner Yari Thompson, 2nd alternate Kenly Shegog, and 4th alternate Kristen Jones. (Joey Brent)
BATESVILLE, MS
The Associated Press

'Community is hurting,' mayor says after officer is killed

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer has been shot to death in the Mississippi Delta city where she grew up, and several other people were injured by gunfire. Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, 30, was killed Tuesday night as she and other officers responded to a call, according to Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Our community is hurting,” Greenville Mayor Mayor Errick D. Simmons said Wednesday outside City Hall, where he was joined by law enforcement officers. Simmons said Stewart is survived by her 3-year-old son, her parents and other family members.
GREENVILLE, MS
panolian.com

Pizza restaurant only C in recent inspections

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted almost 50 food service inspections, including initial permits, in Panola County between Aug.10 and Oct. 24 with all but one facility receiving grades of A or B. A Batesville pizza restaurant was the lone C grade during the period.. Restaurants and other food facilities...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

The Grenada High School Band brings back the gold for the 75th time

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada High School Marching Band won superior ratings in every category at Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championships in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday. The marching band had the highest scores in music, color guard, general effect, and in visual. These honors landed the band...
GRENADA, MS
deltadailynews.com

DSU’s Entertainment Industry Studies Program Named a Top Music Business School

For the first time, Delta State University’s Entertainment Industry Studies program is named among Billboardmagazine’s Top Music Business Schools in 2022. The news appeared in the October 11 issue of the magazine. The exclusive list places Delta State University alongside renowned programs such as Abbey Road Institute, Belmont...
CLEVELAND, MS
panolian.com

From 9-to-5 to Entrepreneurship

Noel Griffin is a master loctician and the owner of INoeLocs, LLC located in Batesville. She has been known to turn drab to fab when it comes to the culture of locs. Locs are also commonly known as dreadlocks or dreads. Although they are historically a part of the Rastafarian religion, they have become a fashion statement for many or a way to connect with their culture.
BATESVILLE, MS

