Read full article on original website
Related
deltadailynews.com
Male Faces Charges for Greenville Homicide
Greenville police have arrested and charged 17-year-old Shamarcus Moore as an adult.. Moore faces a first-degree murder charge and 3 counts of aggravated assault. Authorities say Moore may be connected to the city’s latest homicide that happened on October 22nd. Around 8 p.m., authorities responded to the 1700 block...
1 killed, 1 injured in Leflore County shooting
LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Leflore County. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the shooting happened on U.S. 49 between Sidon and Cruger on Tuesday, October 25. According to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders, two people were shot in a vehicle. One victim died at […]
One dead in LeFlore County shooting
A person dies in an early morning shooting in LeFlore County, Okla., on October 25.
wtva.com
Grenada murderer denied parole after objection from victim's family
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A convicted murderer will not be granted parole after objection from the victim’s family. Frederick Bell has been in prison for the 1991 murder of Bert Bell [no relation]. He was set to be released from prison earlier this fall but the victim’s family objected...
actionnews5.com
Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars in Panola County after she reportedly assaulted a teacher, according to police. Batesville Police Department says Cyndi Presley is charged with felony simple assault on a teacher. According to the police report, on Monday, Aug. 22, Presley assaulted the teacher...
WAPT
Goodman facing public safety crisis after string of shootings
GOODMAN, Miss. — Goodman is facing a public safety crisis after a long period of shootings. The town in Holmes County has been plagued with several homicides and shootings into homes and vehicles over at least the last 16 months. The most recent shooting over the weekend has many residents asking for help from the state.
Man apprehended, charged with murder of Mississippi woman
A man wanted for the murder of a Mississippi woman has been captured. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jeremy Gaines, 32, was apprehended by deputies with the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office. Gaines has been charged with the death of La’tika Wade, 31, who was killed in...
deltanews.tv
Funeral Service honors Greenville Police officer Myiesha Stewart
GREENVILLE - Funeral services for officer Myiesha Stewart began Friday morning at 11AM at the Washington County Convention Center, and featured many speakers honoring the life and the sacrifice of this fast-rising star of law enforcement. Her funeral service may viewed at this link: Funeral Services for Myiesha Stewart.
‘A death sentence’: Delta hospital faces closure as negotiations with UMMC stall
Greenwood Leflore Hospital could close by the end of November as negotiations between the hospital and the University of Mississippi Medical Center stall, interim CEO Gary Marchand told staff in a memo Tuesday. After waves of layoffs and service reductions over the last few months, hospital administrators had hoped to stay afloat until the end […]
‘Till’ movie to screen at Mound Bayou
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emmett Till was kidnapped by white men in Mississippi and was killed over accusations the Black teenager had flirted with a white woman in a country store in 1955. Now, his story will make its way to theaters on Friday, October 28 in the movie “Till.” The film depicts the story […]
Statue dedicated to Emmett Till unveiled in Mississippi
GREENWOOD, Miss. — History is in the making in Greenwood, Mississippi as city and state leaders dedicate a statue to Emmett Till. The unveiling comes decades after the 14-year-old was kidnapped and brutally murdered by two white men after he allegedly “whistled” at a white woman. Hundreds turned out to see the first such statue […]
panolian.com
Batesville Junior High School Fall Beauty Revue
The Fall 2022 Batesville Junior High School Beauty Revue was held Thursday, Oct. 20, at the school auditorium. Top 5 chosen by the judges were (from left) 3rd alternate Katelen Rudd, 1st alternate Hailey Heafner, winner Yari Thompson, 2nd alternate Kenly Shegog, and 4th alternate Kristen Jones. (Joey Brent)
'Community is hurting,' mayor says after officer is killed
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer has been shot to death in the Mississippi Delta city where she grew up, and several other people were injured by gunfire. Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, 30, was killed Tuesday night as she and other officers responded to a call, according to Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Our community is hurting,” Greenville Mayor Mayor Errick D. Simmons said Wednesday outside City Hall, where he was joined by law enforcement officers. Simmons said Stewart is survived by her 3-year-old son, her parents and other family members.
Historic drought brings eerie objects and seawater to the surface of the Mississippi River
A boat navigates low water in McKellar Lake, a backwater of the Mississippi River on October 19, 2022. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesIn Tennessee, the river dropped to minus-10.75 feet, a the lowest record ever recorded there.
panolian.com
Pizza restaurant only C in recent inspections
The Mississippi Department of Health conducted almost 50 food service inspections, including initial permits, in Panola County between Aug.10 and Oct. 24 with all but one facility receiving grades of A or B. A Batesville pizza restaurant was the lone C grade during the period.. Restaurants and other food facilities...
wtva.com
The Grenada High School Band brings back the gold for the 75th time
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada High School Marching Band won superior ratings in every category at Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championships in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday. The marching band had the highest scores in music, color guard, general effect, and in visual. These honors landed the band...
Human remains have been found on the bank of the drought-shrunken Mississippi River
A woman looking for rocks along the banks of the drought-stricken Mississippi River over the weekend discovered bones that turned out to be human, local officials said.
panolian.com
25 Years & Growing: Blauer thanks employees for business success with anniversary celebration
Blauer Manufacturing hosted a 25th anniversary celebration for its Mississippi facility on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at their Batesville location on Crown Dr., in the Harmon Industrial Park. Employees and guests were treated to a catered lunch by Taylor Grocery and company CEO Michael Blauer came from his Boston headquarters to take part.
deltadailynews.com
DSU’s Entertainment Industry Studies Program Named a Top Music Business School
For the first time, Delta State University’s Entertainment Industry Studies program is named among Billboardmagazine’s Top Music Business Schools in 2022. The news appeared in the October 11 issue of the magazine. The exclusive list places Delta State University alongside renowned programs such as Abbey Road Institute, Belmont...
panolian.com
From 9-to-5 to Entrepreneurship
Noel Griffin is a master loctician and the owner of INoeLocs, LLC located in Batesville. She has been known to turn drab to fab when it comes to the culture of locs. Locs are also commonly known as dreadlocks or dreads. Although they are historically a part of the Rastafarian religion, they have become a fashion statement for many or a way to connect with their culture.
Comments / 0