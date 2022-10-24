GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer has been shot to death in the Mississippi Delta city where she grew up, and several other people were injured by gunfire. Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, 30, was killed Tuesday night as she and other officers responded to a call, according to Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Our community is hurting,” Greenville Mayor Mayor Errick D. Simmons said Wednesday outside City Hall, where he was joined by law enforcement officers. Simmons said Stewart is survived by her 3-year-old son, her parents and other family members.

GREENVILLE, MS ・ 15 DAYS AGO