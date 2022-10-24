ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?

By Corey Friedman
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 3 days ago

What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team? The Tar Heels are ranked No.1 in the preseason polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low at the beginning and outperform expectations during the season. Last […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Bad news for Tar Heel basketball? first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devil heavy hitters visit elite 2024 recruit

Despite his admitted Duke basketball fandom and standing as the highest-ranked 2024 prep in South Carolina, Lexington High School shooting guard Cam Scott has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. But Duke's interest in Scott, a lengthy playmaker who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Another Duke assistant visits No. 1 point guard

Last week, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas dropped by Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School (Pa.) to visit five-star sophomore Meleek Thomas, who ranks No. 7 overall in his class and No. 1 among 2025 point guards in the eyes of 247Sports. RELATED: Duke assistant checks in ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead teases return from injury

The 2022-23 Duke basketball season tips off in 11 days at home against Jacksonville, and the status of potentially the nation's most electric freshman, Dariq Whitehead, remains a question mark for the Blue Devils. Whitehead, a projected one-and-done lottery pick who finished No. 2 overall on the ...
DURHAM, NC
thecharlottepost.com

JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina

JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina. Golden Bulls look to learn more about remade roster in Chapel Hill. Johnson C. Smith guard Chaz Gwyn (3), who missed significant playing time due to injury last season, returns to the Golden Bulls lineup for Friday's exhibition against North Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thestokesnews.com

Page’s storied career ends

PINEHURST – Senior Kirstyn Page is one of the most decorated student-athletes to walk the halls at West Stokes High School. Page finished her high school golfing career on Tuesday with her fourth top-nine finishes in the 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament at the red course at Firefox Resort and Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
KING, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
jocoreport.com

World Golf Hall Of Fame Relocating To N.C.

The United States Golf Association recently announced the relocation of the World Golf Hall of Fame from St. Augustine, FL, back to its original home of Pinehurst, N.C. in 2024. “There’s no better connection to golf’s past, present, and future than Pinehurst, and no organization that works harder than the...
PINEHURST, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Duke, Wake Forest, Davidson among NC’s most expensive colleges and universities

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most highly ranked colleges and universities, and they have the cost to match. The most expensive universities in the state, when considering the overall cost of attendance beyond just tuition and fees, have prices well above $70,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. And the price tag is rising.
DURHAM, NC
Eater

Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina

Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Five BIPOC-owned restaurants that have defined the Chapel Hill dining scene

This article was written for our sponsor, Chapel Hill CVB. In an area increasingly known for its award-winning, boundary-pushing restaurant scene, Chapel Hill holds its own with its variety of intimate, welcoming eateries. Dubbed one of "America’s foodiest small towns" by Bon Appétit, Chapel Hill takes pride in the diversity of dining options available – many of its most beloved spots are BIPOC-owned and/or feature cuisines from around the world. Here are five such restaurants that helped define Chapel Hill as one of the Triangle’s hottest spots to eat out.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Considering moving to Durham? Here's what you need to know.

DURHAM, N.C. — This issue, we explore the northern tip of our Triangle, featuring the highlights that make up Durham, North Carolina. As the middleman between smaller Chapel Hill and larger Raleigh, Durham offers a unique position in the Triangle with its small town southern charm, major university lifestyle, and a biotech industry headquarters! Follow along as we discuss neighborhoods, parks, and attractions that make up the hot spot that is Durham.
DURHAM, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
1K+
Followers
743
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy