Tornado sweeps through Hampshire zoo car park amid heavy winds

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqQ5G_0il17nLR00

A tornado swept through the car park of a zoo in Hampshire amid heavy winds on Sunday, 23 October.

CCTV footage shows signage and trees flying through the car park at Marwell Zoo near Winchester as the tornado hit just after 4pm.

Vehicles were also damaged, but animals at the zoo were unhurt.

“I couldn’t believe it. The car park looked like something from a Hollywood movie set, such was the force of this tornado,” James Cretney, chief executive at Marwell Wildlife, said.

Parts of UK could see snow within a fortnight after warm Halloween weekend

Parts of the UK could experience snowfall within two weeks after a warm Halloween weekend that will see temperatures hotter than Greece. Forecasters from the Met Office have warned that snow may fall across the north and west of the UK as early as 9 November.The cold snap will come after temperatures rise to 22C in London over the Halloween weekend, while temperatures in Greece will be 21C. The Met Office said that, between 9 and 23 November, there could be “an increasing chance of settled weather from mid-month, bringing a potential for colder, drier weather especially for the north...
