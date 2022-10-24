Read full article on original website
Related
fox42kptm.com
Atrazine stirring up a lot of questions as herbicide might soon get restricted
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A chemical popular in agriculture might soon get restricted, and that's not sitting well with a lot of farmers in Nebraska. Fourth-Generation farmer Mark McHargue has his worries about the future of agriculture. The drought is of particular concern, but so is Atrazine. "Very concerned about...
fox42kptm.com
Utah schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on property
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Utah's Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings, according to school leaders. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to pick up after their pets. The district spokesman, Doug Perry,...
Comments / 0