NYC social media influencer gets prison sentence in Sarasota bank fraud attempt

Danielle Miller, an influencer who showed off a lavish lifestyle to tens of thousands on Instagram and other social media platforms, was sentenced to five years in prison in a Florida bank fraud case, State Attorney Ed Brodsky’s office announced Monday.

Miller, who characterized herself as a con artist in a recent profile in New York Magazine, pled guilty to a felony charge of fraudulently using personal identification information.

Originally from New York, Miller was arrested in Sarasota in 2020 after she attempted to use a California woman’s identity to withdraw more than $8,000 from a Chase Bank location, the state attorney’s office said.

She presented a fake passport, and a bank manager called law enforcement.

Miller’s travel companion at the time, Ciera Blas, was also arrested and was a co-defendant in the case. The pair met while serving time in a detention facility on Rikers Island, according to New York Magazine.

Miller also spent jail time with Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey , the fake German heiress and con artist who inspired the new Netflix show “Inventing Anna,” the magazine reported.

Miller’s case was heard in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court in Sarasota, where Judge Thomas Krug ordered the maximum sentence of five years in prison.

She faces another case in November on separate charges of fraud.

In that instance, Miller was indicted on three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft after she allegedly used the identities of several people to obtain COVID-19 pandemic relief loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Social media influencer Danielle Miller has pled guilty to a felony fraud charge stemming from an arrest in Sarasota in 2020. Screenshot via Instagram