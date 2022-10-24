Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Form required to obtain a replacement ballot; process explained
If any Plumas County voter needs a replacement ballot, for whatever the reason, the voter is required to fill out a form so that we can verify the signature to re-issue the replacement ballot. You can come into the Elections office at 520 Main Street, Room 102 in Quincy and...
Plumas County News
Public Auction
Central Plumas Recreation and Park District will be public auctioning a district vehicle that has been deemed surplus. This 1992 Ford F-150 XLT will be enter into a public auction by seal bid. Sealed bids will be opened at 4pm on Tuesday November 1st, the highest sealed bid will win. The district vehicle is being auctioned off as is and is currently at Pioneer Park for viewing.
Plumas County News
Four-acre prescribed fire planned for FRC campus this Friday
Feather River College will be conducting a four-acre prescribed fire in the upper portion of its campus this Friday, Oct. 28. This burn is designed to reduce fuels on the forest floor and make the campus forest more resilient to wildfire. FRC President Kevin Trutna said this burn will serve as an excellent training opportunity for students and other community members aiming to learn about the use of fire as a land management tool.
Plumas County News
More corrected ballots issued; 15 percent voter turnout thus far in Plumas
Plumas County Clerk Recorder Marcy DeMartile announced this morning, Oct. 25, that it was discovered yesterday that an additional 32 voters were not issued the correct ballot for Trustee Area 5 in the Graeagle area. “All of the addresses have been updated, and those voters are being notified and receiving...
Plumas County News
Burn permit suspension lifted in Plumas County
The burn permit suspension in Lassen, Modoc and Plumas counties has been lifted. CalFire LMU Unit Chief Scott Packwood formally canceled the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days with no restriction on hours. Agricultural burns must be inspected by CalFire prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season.
Lassen County News
BLM announces temporary closure on section of Bizz Johnson Trail
The Bureau of Land Management will temporarily close a 2-mile section of the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, to protect public safety while crews remove trees that were damaged in the Hog Fire of 2020. The access restriction is expected to begin Monday, Oct. 31, and continue until Nov. 26.
Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested for mail theft in Plumas County
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested after a multi-week-long investigation into mail theft in Plumas County. Deputies said they arrested Jessica Churchville and Justin Laustrup for mail theft, possession of stolen property, possession of an access card with intended to use and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Plumas County News
Protecting our homes from wildfire
On October 6, Chuck Bowman, Graeagle Fire Protection District Firewise Lead and Gail Slavik, Mohawk Vista Firewise Lead, conducted a Firewise sponsored educational tour of 3 homes/properties in Mohawk Vista for a group of local residents. Throughout the tour, Chuck provided information on good practices for fire safety and suggestions for how to make our homes more fire safe. Some key points that were discussed during the tour include “defensible space” and “home hardening”.
Plumas County News
Communities Rising: Homecomings and Halloween in Indian Valley
My son was in town for 24 hours and as we drove past Nellz Towne Pump in Greenville he said what I’ve been thinking all week. “Wow! Nellz looks better than it ever did.”. He was referring of course to the brand new and clearly bigger than better than ever, new mini-mart building and its smooth clean lines and brand new snack merchandise. He’s right. It does look better than the old building. It’s good to remember sometimes how many of our buildings had less than perfect foundations. Some downtown buildings appeared to have no foundations and seemed to be sinking slowly into the earth pre Dixie Fire. Some things do look better.
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified
CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 21-24: Drunk drivers, mail theft and more suspicious activity
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 21-24, 2022. October 21. Mooooove...
actionnewsnow.com
Logging trailer rolls over, spills it load in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A logging truck’s trailer rolled over in Oroville on Wednesday, spilling logs onto the sidewalk. Oroville Police Department said just after 3:15 p.m. that the scene is active in the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway. The logs spilled near the entrance to the...
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Truck spills large logs onto road near Bank of the West in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — BREAKING, OCT. 26, 4 PM:. A truck carrying large logs of wood tipped over and spilled its load in front of Bank of the West in Oroville and is causing traffic delays in the westbound #2 lane of Oro Dam Blvd. Officials with the Oroville Police...
Plumas County News
Indian Valley Thrift Shop Pop Up Fundraiser Nov. 11 and 12
The Indian Valley Thrift Shop plans to reopen. The beloved thrift shop, however needs the help of the community to thrive. The Indian Valley Thrift Shop Association will hold a Thrift Shop Fundraiser on Friday, November 11, Veteran’s Day, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again on Saturday November 12, from 8 a.m. to noon.
actionnewsnow.com
Two people severely injured in car crash in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A couple was severely injured in a car crash fueled by an argument, said the Oroville Police Department. At approximately 7:58 a.m., Oroville PD and CAL FIRE responded to an emergency in the area of 70 Nelson Avenue for a reported vehicle traffic collision. Officers located a...
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead in Mangrove Avenue restaurant bathroom
CHICO, Calif. - A man was found dead in the 700 block of Mangrove Avenue Tuesday night, Chico Police confirmed. At approximately 7:30 p.m., Chico Police officers responded to a call of suspicious circumstances at the Subway restaurant at 722 Mangrove, a spokesperson from Subway said. When the officers arrived,...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who placed skimmers over card readers caught on camera
CHICO, Calif. - Cases of card skimming are on the rise and Chico Police urge people to be cautious. Action News now spoke with Officer Kevin Hass who showed us just how easy it is for someone to place a skimmer on a card reader and how you can check it out for yourself.
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
Plumas County News
Play Day results are in for Graeagle golf
Play Day for the men on Oct. 21 took place on the last warm day of the week. Seventeen players competed in two-man teams, and the format was better net ball of the twosome. The winning team was Jack Gilbert and Steve Harding with a net score of 61. Second place was a tie between the teams of Nate Coats/Jim Oster and Norm Nichols/Steve Peterson, both with a net 63. Nate Coats shot a gross 39 on the final nine holes; the first time he has broken 40. Norm Nichols shot a gross 84; he is 87 years old.
