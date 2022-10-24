My son was in town for 24 hours and as we drove past Nellz Towne Pump in Greenville he said what I’ve been thinking all week. “Wow! Nellz looks better than it ever did.”. He was referring of course to the brand new and clearly bigger than better than ever, new mini-mart building and its smooth clean lines and brand new snack merchandise. He’s right. It does look better than the old building. It’s good to remember sometimes how many of our buildings had less than perfect foundations. Some downtown buildings appeared to have no foundations and seemed to be sinking slowly into the earth pre Dixie Fire. Some things do look better.

