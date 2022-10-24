Read full article on original website
One Iowan expresses concern for 'fetal heartbeat' law through firsthand experience
DES MOINES — Four months after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, an Iowa judge will take another look at the so-called 'fetal heartbeat' law in Iowa, passed four years ago. The courts blocked it from going into effect but Governor Reynolds is trying to get them...
New IA poll: AG Tom Miller ahead of his opponent Brenna Bird by 16 percentage points
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll shows 49% of Iowans would vote for Iowa AG Tom Miller and 33% would vote for his republican opponent, Brenna Bird. 7% of voters wouldn't vote in this race, 5% of Iowans would vote for someone else and 6% aren't sure. 804 Iowa adults were surveyed and the margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
Beyond the Podium: Iowa's 2022 midterm candidates
Liz Mathis (D) - Airs night of October 27th.
Gov. Reynolds appoints new judge to Iowa Court of Appeals
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday a new judge has been appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals. Tyler Buller is the newest judge. Buller is currently an assistant attorney general in the Iowa Dept. of Justice. He filled the vacancy left behind by Judge David May when Gov. Reynolds appointed...
Students participate in 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll
Thousands of students across Iowa cast ballots for their preferred candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Iowa Governor during Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Fall 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll October 25. More than 190 K-12 schools, civic organizations and youth groups have registered to participate. Teachers and...
Governor Reynolds appointments leader for Department of Veterans Affairs
Des Moines — Governor Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of Todd Jacobus as the Executive Director of the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and Commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home. Jacobus is a retired Colonel of the United States Army and Iowa Army National Guard, serving 33 years and...
Navigator files for pipeline permit to Iowa Utilities Board despite ongoing lawsuits
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The company behind a second major proposed carbon-capture pipeline is asking the Iowa Utilities Board for permission to build the project. Navigator CO2 ventures' official filing for the Heartland Greenway Pipeline envisions a more than $3 billion project. It would stretch for 1,300 miles across...
Burn bans remain in place in several counties in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Burn bans remain in place in parts of eastern Iowa, despite rain falling on Monday. The counties included in the burn ban in eastern Iowa are:. Grundy. Delaware. Cedar. Iowa. Due to the dry conditions open burning is prohibited in these counties.
Fall colors can still be enjoyed across much of Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says Iowa's fall color show is still on. Strong winds have stripped many leaves from the trees, but beauty can still be found. Oaks are at their peak in south-central Iowa, displaying an array of fall...
State auditor releases report on the Iowa Workforce Development
Des Moines — State Auditor Rob Sand released a report on the Iowa Department of Workforce Development for the year ended June 30, 2020. The Iowa Department of Workforce Development is comprised of seven divisions: Worker’s Compensation, Labor Services, Administrative Services, Unemployment, Information Technology, Workforce Services and Communications and Labor Market.
Survey shows teens struggling with their mental health following the pandemic
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new nationwide study shows teenagers mental health has rapidly declined after the pandemic. The 2021 Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences survey indicates, nationwide, 37% of high school students reported poor mental health during the pandemic. Erin Carter, the communications director for Iowa Mental Health Counselors...
Iowa State Patrol looks to crack down on reckless, speeding drivers
Iowa State Patrol now says speeding has become an epidemic. From triple-digit driving speeds, to more distracted drivers on the road, Trooper Bob Conrad says now, more than ever, enforcing tougher penalties for reckless drivers is needed. We noticed an increase since Covid. Since the pandemic it went up, where...
Financial support available for Alliant Energy customers in need
MADISON, Wis. (October 26, 2022) – For the second consecutive year, Alliant Energy has donated $4 million to its Hometown Care Energy Fund to help customers who are struggling financially pay their energy bills. Customers in need of financial assistance are urged to apply for the funds to assist...
Meester goes Meest Mode, lifting Mount Vernon to another State tournament berth
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Sophomore standout Chloe Meester was a dominant presence for the Mount Vernon volleyball team on Tuesday night, leading the Mustangs to a 3-0 Regional final win over Vinton-Shellsburg. The Mustangs will be the 3-seed at next week's 3A State tournament, facing Unity Christian on Tuesday.
