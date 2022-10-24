Investment Firm Ensures Financial Wellness for Plan Participants. For plan participants, access to an RPA to help navigate their retirement plan is assured through their plan sponsor. RPA’s provide education to help participants improve their chances of a successful retirement. It goes without saying that this is a huge piece of the puzzle to an employee’s overall financial health and wellness, but the remaining pieces can often become lost. Upon the conclusion of The Plan Sponsor University (TPSU) Fiduciary Education Program held at The College of New Jersey, Founder and CEO Fred Barstein spoke with adjunct lecturer Jason Gabriele, Founder of HFM Investment Advisors, a firm that offers both 401(k) retirement plans for company benefit plans and individual wealth management for families, individuals, etc. Jason explained the value in one-on-one coaching for plan participants. “We’ve found that being there is very important,” Jason said simply. Participants are benefitting greatly from having a constant presence of HFM on their work site. They’re able to sign up for webinars, attend workshops and ask questions to increase financial literacy and awareness. Questions involving not just retirement plans, but advice on mortgages, student loans, investments, and more. These employees are being given the tools to help complete the rest of their financial wellness puzzle.

21 HOURS AGO