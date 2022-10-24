Read full article on original website
Charlie Crist denies claim he wants to defund the police, says crime is up under DeSantis
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — Charlie Crist sought to defend his public safety record during Monday night's gubernatorial debate in Florida after incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis charged him with wanting to defund the police. "You allege that I want to defund the police? As a member of Congress, I...
DEBATE RECAP: How Oz and Fetterman spoke about the issues
HARRISBURG, Pa. — All eyes were on John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz for their one and only debate Tuesday night. From abortion to the economy, Fetterman and Oz were asked about the big issues of this election season that voters have proved they care about. Abortion. Oz: “There should...
Where do U.S. Senate candidates stand on issues?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Senate debate is here. Tuesday night, Republican candidate and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman debated the issues that mean the most to Pennsylvanians. Abortion, crime and the economy have been hot topics in the political ads from the candidates. Oz’s...
With under two weeks until election, Pennsylvania outlines what's being done differently
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth outlined on Wednesday what's being done differently this time with the election less than two weeks away. In Pennsylvania, the counties certify all election races and then they send those results to the Secretary of the Commonwealth. The...
Bill allowing Junior firefighters to train on live-burn fires makes way to Governor's desk
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Senator Pat Stefano sponsored legislation allowing junior firefighters, aged 17, to train on live-burn, interior firefighter modules which passed on Monday, October 24, with bipartisan support. “Given the increasing difficulties fire companies have in recruiting and retaining volunteers, we have to capitalize on the interest young...
PA makes changes to eligibility requirements for birth certificate requests
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is changing eligibility requirements for birth certificate requests. Each year, tens of thousands of requests are processed by the Department. As a result, it has decided to lower the age of eligibility for birth certificate requests from age 18 to 16.
Disability Pride PA marches to improve inclusion for all
Harrisburg, PA — Promoting inclusion and fun, Disability Pride PA marching on the Pennsylvania State Capitol today. “It's about coming together as a community and having fun,” said Vicki Landers with Disability Pride PA. With a hearty group of about 30, people with all types of disabilities, paraded...
Summit tackles supply chain issues in healthcare field
Harrisburg, PA — Supply chain issues are prominent everywhere. But in the healthcare system, a lack of product could mean the difference between life and death. Today, efforts were made in Harrisburg to secure the system. “This is not a Pennsylvania problem. This is not a Harrisburg problem. This...
Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon district
BEAVERTON, Ore. (CITC) — Kindergarteners in one Oregon public school district are expected to recognize and understand gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation by the end of the school year. Documents from Beaverton School District's (BSD) curriculum obtained by The National Desk (TND) reveal "learning targets" included in...
PA Ag Department says raw milk products sold in Central PA contaminated with listeria
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Consumers should immediately discard raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold in Dauphin County and other southcentral Pennsylvania retail stores under the BeiHollow label between October 12 and 21. BeiHollow pasteurized cheese melt and cup cheese sold between September 20 and October 21 should...
More human skeletal remains found in Lake Mead during dive team search
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dive team recovered skeletal remains from Lake Mead last week, the latest set of remains recovered from the human-made reservoir in recent months. A concession dive operator found what appeared to be a human bone in the Callville Bay area while diving on Oct. 17, a National Park Service spokesperson said via email.
Human remains identified as man last seen in 2015, coroner says
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On October 26, around 12 p.m., the East Pennsboro Police Department called the Cumberland County Coroner's Office to report human remains found between the Susquehanna River and Enola Railroad Yards in West Fairview. The coroner confirmed what was found was human remains when they arrived...
Road closed for crash in York Co., police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a vehicle crash on Cassel Road, and Cly Road. While police are investigating the crash, the road will be closed in both directions for "an extended period of time," police say. There was no report of how many were involved,...
Vehicle hits student trying to get on school bus
Newberry township, PA — Around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, a student was hit by a car on the 500 block of York Haven Road. Newberry Township Police and emergency responders found a high school student seriously injured after being hit by a car while attempting to board a school bus.
