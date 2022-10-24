ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
The Hill

Biden’s new plan: No help for desperate Venezuelan refugees

Refugees are people who flee for their lives. Escape from danger and abuse is usually chaotic, sudden, desperate. The Biden administration’s rollout of its new policy for Venezuelan refugees seems oblivious to this refugee reality and risks doing more harm than good. At the center of the Venezuela plan...
The Hill

Biden, Harris to pitch Democrats case at Philadelphia event

President Biden and Vice President Harris, in a rare joint campaign appearance as a duo, will make the case for Democrats in Pennsylvania on Friday evening. The two are delivering the keynote addresses at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s annual Independence Dinner, which is expected to raise $1 million for the state party. That would be the most amount raised in recent history, according to a Democratic official.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization jury selected as Jan 6 panel plans to interview Secret Service agents

A jury has been selected for the upcoming trial of the Trump Organization, which has been indicted for allegedly perpetrating a massive tax fraud scheme. Prosecutors noted the difficulty in choosing a fair jury in Manhattan, where the former president is especially unpopular.The company, which denies the allegations, has already seen its former CFO Allen Weisselberg plead guilty.Meanwhile, as Donald Trump’s attorneys take receipt of the January 6 select committee’s subpoena compelling the former president to turn over documents and appear before its members, reports say that the panel is planning to call key Secret Service agents to testify...
KEYT

Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee invoked conspiracy claiming Democrats sought to ‘topple’ US in retaliation for losing Civil War

The Republican gubernatorial nominee in Michigan invoked a conspiracy that the Covid-19 pandemic and protests in the summer of 2020 after the killing of George Floyd were part of a decades-long plan by the Democratic Party to “topple” the United States as retaliation for losing the US Civil War, adding that the party wanted to enslave people “again.”
MICHIGAN STATE
KEYT

Peltola faces Palin, Begich, Bye in Alaska House debate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola of Alaska in a televised debate called partisanship a threat to the country as she sought to make the case for reelection to the seat she’s held since September against challengers including Republican Sarah Palin. Peltola beat Palin and Republican Nick Begich in a ranked choice August special election to fill the remainder of the late Republican Rep. Don Young’s term, which ends in January. The three, along with Libertarian Chris Bye, are candidates in the Nov. 8 election for a full, two-year term. Palin and Begich have urged voters to “rank the red,” or the Republican candidates.
ALASKA STATE
KEYT

Nicaragua’s Ortega says US sanctions will make more migrants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega says new sanctions imposed on his government by the United States this week will only serve to drive more migrants to the U.S. border. Speaking at an anniversary ceremony for Nicaragua’s Interior Ministry, Ortega said Thursday that the United States has imposed more sanctions around the globe than any other country, “causing the greatest harm” and “then complaining about immigrants.” They were the first comments by the Nicaraguan leader since the Biden administration announced new sanctions Monday. Together with the Treasury Department’s simultaneous sanctioning of Nicaragua’s General Directorate of Mines, the executive order signed by President Joe Biden all but makes it illegal for Americans to do business with Nicaragua’s gold industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy