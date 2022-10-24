Read full article on original website
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'
The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
Trump news – live: Trump Organization jury selected as Jan 6 panel plans to interview Secret Service agents
A jury has been selected for the upcoming trial of the Trump Organization, which has been indicted for allegedly perpetrating a massive tax fraud scheme. Prosecutors noted the difficulty in choosing a fair jury in Manhattan, where the former president is especially unpopular.The company, which denies the allegations, has already seen its former CFO Allen Weisselberg plead guilty.Meanwhile, as Donald Trump’s attorneys take receipt of the January 6 select committee’s subpoena compelling the former president to turn over documents and appear before its members, reports say that the panel is planning to call key Secret Service agents to testify...
Fetterman holds 2-point lead over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race: poll
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman currently holds a 2-point lead over Republican challenger Mehmet Oz in the state’s key Senate race, according to a new CBS News-You Gov poll. The poll, published on Tuesday, found that 51 percent of likely voters said they’ll vote for Fetterman in next...
PA race could determine Senate control | CUOMO
@ChrisCuomo says it's a shame that Tuesday night's #PASenateDebate was the one and only debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz. He notes that the debate revealed interesting things about both candidates. Watch live: www.newsnationnow.com/joinus. PA race could determine Senate control | CUOMO. .@ChrisCuomo says it's a shame that Tuesday...
Stirewalt: Debate was hard to watch | Pennsylvania Senate Debate
NewsNation political editor @ChrisStirewalt gives his thoughts on the #PASenateDebate: "My heart really went out to John Fetterman. …This is going to cause real hardship for his candidacy." Stirewalt: Debate was hard to watch | Pennsylvania Senate …. NewsNation political editor @ChrisStirewalt gives his thoughts on the #PASenateDebate: "My...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott
Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Alaska Republicans vote to censure McConnell
The Alaska Republican Party on Monday voted to censure Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for what they called spreading “divisive and misleading statements” about their endorsed candidate in Alaska’s Senate race. The state party added that McConnell’s financial support for incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in...
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'
Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Decides on the 2024 Presidential Election
He is as comfortable on television as on social networks and sports venues. Mark Cuban, 64, is the billionaire next door. The one who can be friends with the haves and the have-nots. His energy is contagious. He is respected by both Democrats and Republicans. To this almost ideal pedigree,...
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
Mark McKinnon, co-creator of Showtime's "The Circus" and former political adviser, discusses the "Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon" within the Republican party with CNN anchor John Berman.
Biden, Harris to pitch Democrats case at Philadelphia event
President Biden and Vice President Harris, in a rare joint campaign appearance as a duo, will make the case for Democrats in Pennsylvania on Friday evening. The two are delivering the keynote addresses at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s annual Independence Dinner, which is expected to raise $1 million for the state party. That would be the most amount raised in recent history, according to a Democratic official.
Community weighs in on Pennsylvania Senate debate aftermath
Community weighs in on Pennsylvania Senate debate …. Community weighs in on Pennsylvania Senate debate aftermath. House fire rekindles Thursday morning; several crews …. House fire rekindles Thursday morning; several crews battle fire for an hour. Car snaps utility pole in half, closing North East …. Car snaps utility pole...
Biden receives latest COVID shot
Health and government officials are reminding people that the COVID-19 virus is still making people sick. Health and government officials are reminding people that the COVID-19 virus is still making people sick. Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate. PA race could determine Senate control | CUOMO. .@ChrisCuomo says it's a shame that...
Unseen trends appear in latest voter registration numbers
Unseen trends appear in latest voter registration …. Unseen trends appear in latest voter registration numbers. State police, animal rescuers return to farm where …. State police, animal rescuers return to farm where 200 animals were seized earlier this month. Cold case suspect returning to Erie, 34 years after …
