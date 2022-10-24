Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Orange
Syracuse defeats RIT 1-0 for 1st conference win
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. After Lindsay Maloney received a high-stick penalty with 10:21 remaining in the third period, the Orange earned their third power play of the night. Syracuse marched down the ice and looked as if they were going to have an opportunity to at least get a shot on goal, but RIT’s backline stopped them, a common theme of the night.
Daily Orange
Lauren Bellefontaine’s early goal enough in Syracuse’s 1-0 win over RIT
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Lauren Bellfontaine crouched down, staring straight into Hana Solinger’s eyes, preparing for a faceoff inside the RIT zone. Bellefontaine’s stick was the first to the puck, flicking the puck toward the middle, where Terryn Mozes found a pocket of space.
Daily Orange
Improvement on corner kicks helps Syracuse tie NC State in final game of regular season
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse defender Kate Murphy raised her arm and wiped in a corner kick from the right side of the field to the back post in the fourth minute. As the ball was in the air, Erin Flurey came crashing to the floor after being entangled with NC State defender Jenna Butler.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s 1-1 tie against NC State’s marks 1st winning season in a decade
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Forward Blue Ellis was in control of the ball at the top of the goal box with a pair of defenders following. With her back to the net, she faked to her right and spun around to create a clear line of sight between her and NC State goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s depth allows rotations to be made without drop in play
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Prior to Syracuse’s game against Bucknell, Jeorgio Kocevski entered SU Soccer Stadium as a spectator, not a player. He received a suspension for a red card in the Orange’s previous match against then-No. 11 Louisville.
Daily Orange
Beat writers agree on Syracuse returning to the win column against Notre Dame
N — o. 16 Syracuse suffered a heartbreaking loss at No. 5 Clemson on Saturday. It led by 11 points at halftime but couldn’t score for the rest of the game, resulting in the Orange’s first loss of the season. Notre Dame began the season as a potential playoff contender, yet a combination of upsets and inconsistent play have pushed the Fighting Irish outside the rankings and in need of victories in order to achieve bowl eligibility.
Daily Orange
OPPONENT PREVIEW
N — o. 16 Syracuse returns home to the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday after a 27-21 loss in which the Orange went the entire second half without scoring, blowing an 11-point lead against Clemson. A Notre Dame squad in a down year will be SU’s first rebound attempt of the season. The Fighting Irish began the season ranked in the top 10, but fell to No. 2 Ohio State before a stunning upset loss in South Bend to Marshall. They most recently blew out UNLV after losing a close matchup to Stanford.
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s exhibition win over IUP: Zone returns, new additions
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Jim Boeheim made it clear at Syracuse men’s basketball media day the goal this year was the same as every year — make it to the NCAA Tournament. Following his first...
Daily Orange
Experts agree Syracuse is primed to become a climate refugee city
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Yvonne Chu considers Syracuse lucky. Chu, president of the Climate Change Awareness and Action organization in Syracuse, said the city will feel the impacts of climate change like the rest of the world, but on a much milder scale. People living in places projected to be devastated by climate change will need somewhere to go.
Daily Orange
Syracuse ranked among 50 ‘rattiest’ cities for 6th consecutive year
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse’s metropolitan area was in the top 50 cities for the number of rodent treatments from 2021 to 2022, according to a list that Orkin, a pest control service, released on Oct. 17. Syracuse has ranked on the list six consecutive times starting in 2017.
Daily Orange
It’s time SU strengthens its ties to Onondaga Nation
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse University has a rich but controversial history, especially with the Saltine Warrior as its former mascot. At that time, derogatory mascots were commonplace across the country, and though the university somewhat acknowledges its past, I doubt that many students even know that SU had a different mascot besides Otto the Orange.
Daily Orange
Syracuse local responsible for ‘1 of the best card collections’
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y.— In The Metropolitan Museum of Art, past a towering Spanish choir screen from the Valladolid cathedral and a Bronze sculpture of Diana, up one floor, accessible by an entirely glass elevator, sits the Mezzanine level of the American wing. Buried deep beyond paintings, vases, furniture and the rest of the 10,000 works of art is a collection of pieces that could fit in the palm of your hand — baseball cards.
Daily Orange
Chancellor Syverud announces SU will have a fall break starting Fall 2023 in USen meeting
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse University will offer a fall break starting next year, Chancellor Kent Syverud announced at Wednesday’s University Senate meeting. The break, which will last for four days and fall sometime in between...
Daily Orange
Watch: SU’s Remembrance Week brought together celebration and reflection
Each year, Syracuse University selects 35 students to be Remembrance Scholars and honor the lives of those who died in the terrorist attack of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988. Here’s what happened during SU’s annual recognition of the victims. Video by Micah Greenberg and Isabella Flores, edited by Yui Inagawa.
Daily Orange
Get spooky on the dance floor at these Halloweekend concerts
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Funk N Waffles will host Chestnut Grove, a five-piece indie band out of the suburbs of Philadelphia. Their mix of retro pop and rock ‘n’ roll jam brings fresh vibes to a classic familiar sound. The band will be supported by Kale, a jam band from New Paltz, New York.
Daily Orange
Mayor Walsh appoints city’s 1st Lead Paint Program Coordinator, outlines program aims
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the city’s first Lead Paint Program Coordinator in a news release Tuesday. Keenan Lewis, previously a Code Enforcement Officer, will oversee the city’s new Lead Paint Program...
Daily Orange
Experts reflect on Anheuser-Busch Budweiser brewery’s 1.2 million pound wastewater
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. The Anheuser-Busch Budweiser beer brewery, located 13 miles north of Syracuse in Baldwinsville, released nearly 1.2 million pounds of wastewater into the Seneca River in 2020, according to a September report released by the non-profit organization Environment America.
Daily Orange
SU community members consider intersection of religion, sexuality at Queer Faith
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. In 2004, Father Fred Daley was one of four openly gay priests in the country. “The more I became comfortable with myself, the more I felt that my experience as a gay priest...
Daily Orange
Students talk cultural appropriation, representation at ‘My Culture is not Your Costume’
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Freshman Joey Mueller remembers one Halloween as a child when people around him dressed in Indigenous costumes. Though those costumes, and many like them, have been common on Halloween, people have increasingly called them out as cultural appropriation.
Daily Orange
Students share the importance of celebrating dead loved ones for Día de los Muertos
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. This will be Maira Sanchez’s first year formally celebrating Día de los Muertos. Sanchez, a senior biology major, said she was inspired to celebrate the holiday after traveling to Mexico this summer.
Comments / 0