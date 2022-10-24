Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
2 candidates competing Nov. 8 for Ionia-area state House seat
IONIA, MI – Republican Gina Johnsen and Democrat Leah Groves are facing off Nov. 8 to represent the state House’s 78th District. The 78th State House District includes Alto and Lowell in Kent County as well as portions of neighboring Ionia and Barry counties, including the cities of Portland, Lake Odessa, Ionia, Saranac and more.
SpartanNash CEO offers apparent criticism of abortion rights proposal in company email
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The CEO of SpartanNash in a company email was seemingly critical of a ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, saying it would “significantly infringe on parental rights but isn’t being marketed as such.”. Tony Sarsam, who was hired in...
WNDU
Tudor Dixon hosts ‘freedom rally’ at Secret Garden at the Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Over 500 people attended a freedom rally in Benton Harbor to show their support for Michigan Gubernational candidate, Tudor Dixon. The event was held at the “Secret Garden at the Harbor.” Dixon talked about several topics, such as last night’s debate, the impacts of COVID-19, and inflation.
2 compete for state House seat spanning portions of four West Michigan counties
ALLEGAN, MI – A retirement community facility manager and the clerk of Martin Township will square off Nov. 8 for Michigan’s 43rd District House seat. Democrat Mark Ludwig faces Republican and Martin Township Clerk Rachelle M. Smit in the race for the state house district includes the southeastern corner of Ottawa County as well as portions of Allegan, Barry and Eaton counties.
Kalamazoo opens clerk’s office on Western Michigan campus, where voters can register
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo has opened a new city clerk’s office location on the campus of Western Michigan University, giving students and other citizens a place to register before the election on Nov. 8. As of Tuesday, Oct. 25, city voters must register in person at...
MLive
RNC sues Kalamazoo over delayed request for election records
KALAMAZOO, MI – The Republican National Committee is suing the city of Kalamazoo, alleging they violated the Freedom of Information Act. The RNC filed a request Sept. 12, under the Freedom of Information Act for various records related to 2022 elections and policies in Kalamazoo, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
WZZM 13
Proposal 3: Breaking down the ballot language, what opponents and proponents say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The midterm elections in Michigan are a little more than two weeks away. One of the biggest issues on the ballot is Proposal 3, also known as the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, which would amend the state constitution to allow abortion rights. A pamphlet...
State suspends license of home daycare near Holland
The owner and operator of a daycare home near Holland has had her license suspended by the state for physically punishing children.
WOOD
Mental health event coming to Kalamazoo on Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve introduced you to SIR Home Improvements and their Baths for the Brave program and how they help the community. They’re also involved with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Dr. Ken Duckworth is the chief medical officer for NAMI and also the author of the new mental health book called “You Are Not Alone.” He’ll be in Kalamazoo for a discussion/book signing on Friday where you can meet people during a mixer & get the book signed, listen in on the author discussion and also participate in the audience Q&A at the end.
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
Charitable Union making and mending for community 135 years later
By Nov. 1, the Charitable Union in Battle Creek will have handed out more than 2,000 free winter jackets to kids in need in its community.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Why Are There Random Greek Pillars on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo?
If you've driven around Kalamazoo, specifically on Stadium Drive, you've most likely noticed a couple of colosseum-like pillars standing tall on the corner of Lovell Street and Oakland Drive. I've personally driven by them dozens of times and have never thought twice about them. But, they do seem a bit...
Barry County prosecutor criticizes sheriff’s ongoing 2020 election probe
The Barry County prosecutor is questioning the sheriff's use of county resources to continue to investigate claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
WWMTCw
Hope House to care for homeless men recovering from addiction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Homeless men recovering from addiction will have a place to receive more help in Battle Creek. Hope House, an aftercare home for graduates selected from Haven of Rest's Men's Life Recovery Program, is expected to open in November, according to Victory Life Church. Battle Creek...
GR city worker pleads guilty to embezzlement
A former city employee who oversaw the public auction of impounded vehicles has pleaded guilty to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Township board votes to release report, dismissal of two former fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees voted to release the findings of an independent investigation that led to the firing of the township's two fire chiefs. Board of Trustees members voted 5 to 1 Monday night to release an investigative report which concluded Chief David Obreiter...
MLive
Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square opens in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — The food at the recently opened Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square is described as typical diner food; burgers, sandwiches, traditional breakfast offerings and, of course, coffee. The concept is what sets the diner apart. A project of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, the diner...
Six people from Benton Harbor charged for pandemic fraud schemes
Six people from Benton Harbor have been charged for pandemic fraud schemes. The six obtained more than $1 million in COVID-19 relief.
Student brought handgun to Burton Middle School, administration says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Burton Middle School student brought an unloaded handgun to school Tuesday, Grand Rapids Public Schools says. A student approached a security officer during the lunch period Tuesday afternoon to report that another student had a handgun. School security was able to isolate the student...
MLive
54K+
Followers
55K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0