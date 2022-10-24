ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

2 candidates competing Nov. 8 for Ionia-area state House seat

IONIA, MI – Republican Gina Johnsen and Democrat Leah Groves are facing off Nov. 8 to represent the state House’s 78th District. The 78th State House District includes Alto and Lowell in Kent County as well as portions of neighboring Ionia and Barry counties, including the cities of Portland, Lake Odessa, Ionia, Saranac and more.
WNDU

Tudor Dixon hosts ‘freedom rally’ at Secret Garden at the Harbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Over 500 people attended a freedom rally in Benton Harbor to show their support for Michigan Gubernational candidate, Tudor Dixon. The event was held at the “Secret Garden at the Harbor.” Dixon talked about several topics, such as last night’s debate, the impacts of COVID-19, and inflation.
The Grand Rapids Press

2 compete for state House seat spanning portions of four West Michigan counties

ALLEGAN, MI – A retirement community facility manager and the clerk of Martin Township will square off Nov. 8 for Michigan’s 43rd District House seat. Democrat Mark Ludwig faces Republican and Martin Township Clerk Rachelle M. Smit in the race for the state house district includes the southeastern corner of Ottawa County as well as portions of Allegan, Barry and Eaton counties.
MLive

RNC sues Kalamazoo over delayed request for election records

KALAMAZOO, MI – The Republican National Committee is suing the city of Kalamazoo, alleging they violated the Freedom of Information Act. The RNC filed a request Sept. 12, under the Freedom of Information Act for various records related to 2022 elections and policies in Kalamazoo, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
WOOD

Mental health event coming to Kalamazoo on Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve introduced you to SIR Home Improvements and their Baths for the Brave program and how they help the community. They’re also involved with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Dr. Ken Duckworth is the chief medical officer for NAMI and also the author of the new mental health book called “You Are Not Alone.” He’ll be in Kalamazoo for a discussion/book signing on Friday where you can meet people during a mixer & get the book signed, listen in on the author discussion and also participate in the audience Q&A at the end.
Kalamazoo Gazette

ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
Kalamazoo Country

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
WWMTCw

Hope House to care for homeless men recovering from addiction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Homeless men recovering from addiction will have a place to receive more help in Battle Creek. Hope House, an aftercare home for graduates selected from Haven of Rest's Men's Life Recovery Program, is expected to open in November, according to Victory Life Church. Battle Creek...
MLive

Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square opens in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — The food at the recently opened Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square is described as typical diner food; burgers, sandwiches, traditional breakfast offerings and, of course, coffee. The concept is what sets the diner apart. A project of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, the diner...
