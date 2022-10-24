Read full article on original website
Putin says Russia must speed up Ukraine conflict decision-making
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the country needed to speed up decision-making in relation to the military campaign in Ukraine. Speaking at the first meeting of a new coordination council to manage the government’s work on the home front, Putin said increased coordination of government structures and regions was necessary.
South Korea has not supplied lethal weapons to Ukraine, president says -Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Seoul has not provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said such a decision will destroy their bilateral relations. (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Germany summoned Iranian ambassador in reciprocal move – foreign ministry
(Reuters) – Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador for talks on Thursday in a reciprocal move, Germany’s foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing on Friday. Iran had summoned Germany’s ambassador to accuse Berlin of interfering in the Islamic Republic’s internal affairs, amid widespread protests following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in custody.
Cypriot envoy says any maritime border dispute with Lebanon ‘easily’ resolved
BEIRUT (Reuters) – A Cypriot delegation in Lebanon on Friday to begin talks on maritime border delineation between the two countries said any disputes during that process could be easily resolved. “There is no problem between Lebanon and Cyprus that cannot be resolved easily,” said Cypriot special envoy Tasos...
France’s Macron agreed with new British PM Sunak to deepen ties – Elysee
PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak discussed the issue of clandestine migration across the English Channel in their first telephone conversation since Sunak took office, the British government said. The two leaders also agreed to meet in person next year,...
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Italy will not be dependent on China, minister says
ROME (Reuters) – Italy will not be dependent on Chinese trade or technology and will safeguard any sector deemed as strategic, the new industry minister said on Thursday. Adolfo Urso spoke when asked to comment on Germany’s recent decision to allow China’s Cosco to buy a stake in a Hamburg port terminal run by logistics firm HHLA – a company which also operates in the Italian port of Trieste.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia has fired 4,500 missiles on Ukraine since invasion, says Zelenskiy; more than 300 drones ‘shot down’
Ukraine president says there were 8,000 air strikes; air force spokesman says Ukraine has shot down hundreds of Iranian-made drones
Sweden to further investigate Nord Stream pipeline damage
OSLO (Reuters) – Sweden has ordered additional investigations to be carried out of the damage done last month to the two Nord Stream pipelines, the prosecutor in charge of the case said in a statement on Friday. Sweden and Denmark have both concluded that four leaks on Nord Stream...
UK has shown leadership on climate change, PM Sunak says
LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday Britain had shown leadership on climate change, but it was right he focused on “pressing domestic challenges” rather than attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt next month. “The leadership that we have shown on the climate...
EU auditors criticise executive agencies for poor ‘revolving door’ safeguards
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union auditors on Thursday criticised the bloc’s specialised agencies for failing to prevent “revolving doors”, a practice that sees officials taking up lucrative private-sector jobs at the risk of conflicts of interest. The EU has more than 40 agencies operating in...
Iran withholding bodies of protesters from families, UN says
GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights office on Friday voiced concern about Iran’s treatment of detained protesters and said that authorities were refusing to release some of the bodies of those killed. “We’ve seen a lot of ill treatment … but also harassment of the families of...
Russian rouble strengthens ahead of cenbank rate decision
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The rouble strengthened on Friday hovering between 61 and 62 against the dollar, with investors awaiting the central bank’s interest rate-setting meeting, while Russian stocks pulled back from a more than one-month high. At 0707 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at...
Biden administration expects near term deal with allies on China export curbs-official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration expects to ink a deal with allies in the near-term to bring them on board with new rules curbing China’s access to sophisticated chipmaking tools, a senior Commerce Department official said on Thursday. Earlier this month, the Commerce Department published a sweeping...
Aurubis says was target of cyberattack
BERLIN (Reuters) – Aurubis, Europe’s biggest copper smelter, said there had been a cyberattack overnight that has forced it to shut down its IT systems and disconnect them from the internet. “The IT systems are currently being examined,” Aurubis said on Friday, adding that it was reviewing the...
More than 300 groups urge Biden involvement to avoid rail shutdown
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – More than 300 groups including the National Retail Federation and National Association of Manufacturers on Thursday urged President Joe Biden’s involvement to help avoid a potential rail strike that could have significant impacts on the U.S. economy. On Wednesday, a second union voted against ratifying...
IMF and Egypt reach $3 billion, 6-month deal, IMF representative says
DUBAI (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Egypt have reached a $3 billion funding deal that will run over six months, the IMF’s representative in Egypt, Ivana Holler, said on Thursday in remarks aired on state TV. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Lina Najem; editing...
Analysis-Brazil’s Green New Deal: Lula promises environmental policy overhaul
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is vowing an environmental overhaul of government policy on a scale rivaling the proposed U.S. Green New Deal, according to his senior advisers, campaign documents and Workers Party policy papers. The big question, if he clinches a...
Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido: Set election date now
CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Thursday called on authorities to schedule a date for the country’s next presidential vote, after years of bitter clashes with President Nicolas Maduro during a deep economic and social crisis. “We are demanding a date for a presidential election...
