Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Mother shares experience after kids contracted RSV

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) — The challenges of being a parent become even more pronounced, when your child gets sick. Nationwide, there’s been a surge of cases in RSV, and it’s spreading in the Bluegrass. “If you show any signs of sickness, or cold or cough, what may...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK’s cannabis center shares plan for studies on the drug’s impacts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cannabis Center is sharing its plans for studies and trials on the drug’s various impacts. Wednesday, a University of Kentucky professor sat before the Interim Joint Committee on Health, Welfare, and Family Services to report that the UK’s newly-established cannabis research center is making progress at lightning-quick speed.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Second confirmed case of tick-borne cattle disease found in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — More than two months after officials warned cattle producers of a potentially deadly tick-borne disease in Kentucky, a second case has been confirmed. Kentucky State veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn confirmed the second case was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County. The cow was said to be jaundiced and had rapid breathing.
FRANKFORT, KY
denver7.com

'Somebody needs to pay': Kentucky family desperate for answers in cold case homicide

NICHOLASVILLE, Kent. — Alyssa Hughes was just 3 years old when she first appeared on WLEX asking for help to find her mom Amanda Hughes, who was missing. About one year after her story aired, a hunter scouting locations for the upcoming deer season found Amanda Hughes's skeletal remains on the shoulder of Martha Layne Collins Bluegrass Parkway in Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Large police presence at Lexington high school

WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus. Updated: 3 hours ago. Lexington high school put...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Individual attempts to enter Clark County elementary school

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – There was an incident at the campus of one of the Clark County Public Schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Dustin Howard announced an individual attempted to enter Justice Elementary and was unsuccessful, before turning his attention to Conkwright Elementary. Howard wrote “Appropriate officials were...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

15-year-old student arrested after lockdown at Lexington high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was the reason for the large police presence at Henry Clay High School in Lexington Thursday morning, according to school officials. FCPS officials held a media briefing Thursday afternoon to give more information about what happened:. School officials say they received information during...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky

In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

County Officials Explain Burn Ban

Editor’s Note: The following message from the Mercer County Fire Protection District was posted earlier today:. “Very thankful for the rainfall last evening. Mercer county received between .25″-.41” of precipitation. “Mercer county is approximately 2.5” below normal rainfall and is still considered in a D-01 drought condition.
MERCER COUNTY, KY

