Potential ‘tripledemic’ causing concern for Lexington health officials
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington health officials say they are preparing for three big illnesses to make their mark on the city. COVID-19, flu and RSV cases have leaders concerned that hospitals could fill up during the cold weather months. The three viruses can all look and feel the same.
Mother shares experience after kids contracted RSV
LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) — The challenges of being a parent become even more pronounced, when your child gets sick. Nationwide, there’s been a surge of cases in RSV, and it’s spreading in the Bluegrass. “If you show any signs of sickness, or cold or cough, what may...
Kentucky Center for Cannabis to study medical marijuana for cancer patients, opioid use
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are being made to conduct first of its kind cannabis use research in cancer patients and people who have opioid use disorders. This Spring, Kentucky's House of Representatives passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. It failed to pass the Senate. Instead, lawmakers allocated $2...
UK’s cannabis center shares plan for studies on the drug’s impacts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cannabis Center is sharing its plans for studies and trials on the drug’s various impacts. Wednesday, a University of Kentucky professor sat before the Interim Joint Committee on Health, Welfare, and Family Services to report that the UK’s newly-established cannabis research center is making progress at lightning-quick speed.
Ky. health department giving opioid rescue kits to businesses in effort to save lives
WATCH| Domestic abuse survivors share their stories during vigil held in downtown Lexington. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and advocates are trying to spread the word in Lexington. WATCH| Dog missing after fire damages Lexington building. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lexington fire crews are investigating an overnight fire.
Second confirmed case of tick-borne cattle disease found in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — More than two months after officials warned cattle producers of a potentially deadly tick-borne disease in Kentucky, a second case has been confirmed. Kentucky State veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn confirmed the second case was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County. The cow was said to be jaundiced and had rapid breathing.
'Somebody needs to pay': Kentucky family desperate for answers in cold case homicide
NICHOLASVILLE, Kent. — Alyssa Hughes was just 3 years old when she first appeared on WLEX asking for help to find her mom Amanda Hughes, who was missing. About one year after her story aired, a hunter scouting locations for the upcoming deer season found Amanda Hughes's skeletal remains on the shoulder of Martha Layne Collins Bluegrass Parkway in Mercer County.
WATCH | Large police presence at Lexington high school
WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus. Updated: 3 hours ago. Lexington high school put
Newly-established Kentucky Cannabis Centers gives update to lawmakers
State lawmakers want more research on medical marijuana. After a bill to legalize it failed this year, the General Assembly did side with a bill for the University of Kentucky to begin several studies.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Individual attempts to enter Clark County elementary school
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – There was an incident at the campus of one of the Clark County Public Schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Dustin Howard announced an individual attempted to enter Justice Elementary and was unsuccessful, before turning his attention to Conkwright Elementary. Howard wrote “Appropriate officials were...
15-year-old student arrested after lockdown at Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was the reason for the large police presence at Henry Clay High School in Lexington Thursday morning, according to school officials. FCPS officials held a media briefing Thursday afternoon to give more information about what happened:. School officials say they received information during...
Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY
OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
Kentucky’s prognosticating woolly worm to give its winter forecast
All hail the woolly worm, harbinger of winter. The annual migration of the wooly worm caterpillar has begun, a sure sign that autumn is upon us. Also known as Pyrrharctia Isabella or a woolly bear, the larvae emerge from the earth in the colder months -- brown and black hair cover the bodies.
Lexington area no-excuse early voting sites, mail ballot drop-off locations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — No-excuse early voting is set to begin Nov. 3. The expanded no-excuse early voting period came after bills expanded access and the security of Kentucky elections. There are now four ways to cast your ballot in this election. The newest expansion comes to in-person...
Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky
In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
County Officials Explain Burn Ban
Editor’s Note: The following message from the Mercer County Fire Protection District was posted earlier today:. “Very thankful for the rainfall last evening. Mercer county received between .25″-.41” of precipitation. “Mercer county is approximately 2.5” below normal rainfall and is still considered in a D-01 drought condition.
