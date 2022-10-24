10:30 – 1:30, Climbing, Zip-Lining, Adventuring. 2:30, Depart to arrive back at WHS by 3:15 (late buses are available at 4:30 – no buses at 3:15 on an early release day) The cost of attendance is $65, which includes bus transportation, climbing ticket, pizza lunch, and climbing gloves. We hope that everybody can attend! Please contact Ms. Mariano (marianok@weston.org) for a scholarship requests. The registration form is the link below, which includes the liability waiver/parent consent form and the link to payment.

2 DAYS AGO