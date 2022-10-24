Read full article on original website
Deadline is 10/28 for Junior Class Trip to Tree Top Adventures
10:30 – 1:30, Climbing, Zip-Lining, Adventuring. 2:30, Depart to arrive back at WHS by 3:15 (late buses are available at 4:30 – no buses at 3:15 on an early release day) The cost of attendance is $65, which includes bus transportation, climbing ticket, pizza lunch, and climbing gloves. We hope that everybody can attend! Please contact Ms. Mariano (marianok@weston.org) for a scholarship requests. The registration form is the link below, which includes the liability waiver/parent consent form and the link to payment.
Anonymous gift to help eastern NC students develop literacy skills
The Craven County Partners In Education board announced the receipt of an anonymous gift memorializing Love Whitfield, a dedicated member of Oaks Road Academy, at the October board meeting. The gift of $500 is in Whitfield's memory.
