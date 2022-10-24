ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the 2022 Trick-or-Treat Times in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

By Katherine Barrier
Cincinnati CityBeat
 3 days ago
2022 Trick-or-Treat times around the Tri-State

The spookiest day of the year is next week, so we’re here to inform the goblins and ghouls what time they need to don their costumes and break out the trick-or-treat bags. Here are the trick-or-treat times for areas around the city proper:

  • City of Cincinnati — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

  • City of Covington — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

  • Boone County — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

  • Campbell County — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31 (except Highland Heights, 6-7:30 p.m., and 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Southgate)

  • Kenton County — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Anderson Township — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Blue Ash — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Cheviot — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Colerain Township — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Columbia Township — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Deer Park — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Delhi Township — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Deerfield Township — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Evendale — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Fairfax — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Fairfield — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Green Township — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Hamilton — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Hamilton County — Neighborhoods are 6-8 p.m Oct. 31 except Lincoln Heights, which is hosting a special trunk-or-treat event at Serenity Park from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

  • Lebanon — 5:30-7:30 Oct. 31

  • Liberty Township — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Loveland — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Madeira — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Madison Township — 5:30-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Mariemont — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Mason — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Middletown — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Milford — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Monroe — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Montgomery — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Newtown — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Oxford — 5-7 Oct. 31

  • Sycamore Township — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Symmes Township — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Trenton — 5:30-7 Oct. 31

  • Union Township — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • West Chester — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

  • Wyoming — 6-8 p.m Oct. 31

The City of Covington also shared some important safety reminders for everyone, whether you’re trick-or-treating, passing out candy or just driving during trick-or-treat hours:

  • Clear your sidewalks.
  • Be careful crossing streets.
  • Drivers: Slow down and be alert.
  • Don’t wear costumes that can trip you and be wary of masks that will obstruct your vision.
  • Give kids glow sticks or flashlights and put reflective tape on costumes and bags to make them more visible to drivers.
  • Only stop at houses with lights on.
  • Adults should accompany young children and older children should trick-or-treat in groups.

And city officials say, above all: Use common-sense rules to keep everyone safe.

