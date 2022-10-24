ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden’s new plan: No help for desperate Venezuelan refugees

Refugees are people who flee for their lives. Escape from danger and abuse is usually chaotic, sudden, desperate. The Biden administration’s rollout of its new policy for Venezuelan refugees seems oblivious to this refugee reality and risks doing more harm than good. At the center of the Venezuela plan is a trade-off that would deny…
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
104.1 WIKY

Putin says Russia must speed up Ukraine conflict decision-making

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the country needed to speed up decision-making in relation to the military campaign in Ukraine. Speaking at the first meeting of a new coordination council to manage the government’s work on the home front, Putin said increased coordination of government structures and regions was necessary.
104.1 WIKY

Venezuela’s oil partners head for the exit, forgoing unpaid debt

CABIMAS, Venezuela (Reuters) – Venezuela is allowing partners in state oil company PDVSA’s joint ventures to leave – by selling their shares to others or returning them – so long as they forgo payment for past debts and unpaid dividends, four people close to the matter said.
104.1 WIKY

Colombia central bank likely to raise rate to 11% on high inflation

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s central bank is likely to raise borrowing costs to 11% on Friday at its penultimate meeting of the year, in tandem with policymakers around the world who are trying to combat high inflation. Twelve of 14 analysts in a recent Reuters survey said the...
104.1 WIKY

South Korea has not supplied lethal weapons to Ukraine, president says -Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Seoul has not provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said such a decision will destroy their bilateral relations. (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
104.1 WIKY

German Chancellor tells Greek paper solidarity only way out of energy crisis

ATHENS (Reuters) – Solidarity is the only way to deal with the energy crisis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Greek newspaper Ta Nea before a visit to Athens. “Europe as a whole is suffering from the high prices of natural gas and I am convinced:...
104.1 WIKY

Israeli gov’t approves maritime border deal with Lebanon – statement

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s government approved a landmark U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Lebanon on Thursday, a statement from Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office said. Lebanese President Michel Aoun earlier signed a letter approving the deal, which will be formally sealed later on Thursday. (Reporting by Maayan...
104.1 WIKY

Analysis-Brazil’s Green New Deal: Lula promises environmental policy overhaul

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is vowing an environmental overhaul of government policy on a scale rivaling the proposed U.S. Green New Deal, according to his senior advisers, campaign documents and Workers Party policy papers. The big question, if he clinches a...
104.1 WIKY

Italy will not be dependent on China, minister says

ROME (Reuters) – Italy will not be dependent on Chinese trade or technology and will safeguard any sector deemed as strategic, the new industry minister said on Thursday. Adolfo Urso spoke when asked to comment on Germany’s recent decision to allow China’s Cosco to buy a stake in a Hamburg port terminal run by logistics firm HHLA – a company which also operates in the Italian port of Trieste.
104.1 WIKY

China says willing to communicate with US military but ‘red lines’ should be respected

BEIJING (Reuters) – China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but “red lines” remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should “respect China’s...
104.1 WIKY

EU auditors criticise executive agencies for poor ‘revolving door’ safeguards

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union auditors on Thursday criticised the bloc’s specialised agencies for failing to prevent “revolving doors”, a practice that sees officials taking up lucrative private-sector jobs at the risk of conflicts of interest. The EU has more than 40 agencies operating in...
104.1 WIKY

China-backed AIIB warns governments not to panic-build fossil fuel power stations

LONDON (Reuters) – The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has warned governments against building new fossil fuel power stations out of panic during the current global energy crisis, saying such moves could result in decades of environmental harm. There is now a real risk that worried governments rush...
104.1 WIKY

IMF and Egypt reach $3 billion, 6-month deal, IMF representative says

DUBAI (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Egypt have reached a $3 billion funding deal that will run over six months, the IMF’s representative in Egypt, Ivana Holler, said on Thursday in remarks aired on state TV. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Lina Najem; editing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy