Biden’s new plan: No help for desperate Venezuelan refugees
Refugees are people who flee for their lives. Escape from danger and abuse is usually chaotic, sudden, desperate. The Biden administration’s rollout of its new policy for Venezuelan refugees seems oblivious to this refugee reality and risks doing more harm than good. At the center of the Venezuela plan is a trade-off that would deny…
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Putin says Russia must speed up Ukraine conflict decision-making
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the country needed to speed up decision-making in relation to the military campaign in Ukraine. Speaking at the first meeting of a new coordination council to manage the government’s work on the home front, Putin said increased coordination of government structures and regions was necessary.
Venezuela’s oil partners head for the exit, forgoing unpaid debt
CABIMAS, Venezuela (Reuters) – Venezuela is allowing partners in state oil company PDVSA’s joint ventures to leave – by selling their shares to others or returning them – so long as they forgo payment for past debts and unpaid dividends, four people close to the matter said.
Colombia central bank likely to raise rate to 11% on high inflation
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s central bank is likely to raise borrowing costs to 11% on Friday at its penultimate meeting of the year, in tandem with policymakers around the world who are trying to combat high inflation. Twelve of 14 analysts in a recent Reuters survey said the...
South Korea has not supplied lethal weapons to Ukraine, president says -Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Seoul has not provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said such a decision will destroy their bilateral relations. (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
German Chancellor tells Greek paper solidarity only way out of energy crisis
ATHENS (Reuters) – Solidarity is the only way to deal with the energy crisis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Greek newspaper Ta Nea before a visit to Athens. “Europe as a whole is suffering from the high prices of natural gas and I am convinced:...
Israeli gov’t approves maritime border deal with Lebanon – statement
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s government approved a landmark U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Lebanon on Thursday, a statement from Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office said. Lebanese President Michel Aoun earlier signed a letter approving the deal, which will be formally sealed later on Thursday. (Reporting by Maayan...
U.S. envoy in Lebanon-Israel maritime talks says expects deal to hold even if top leaders change
(Reuters) – Amos Hochstein, the U.S. envoy who negotiated a maritime deal between Lebanon and Israel, said on Thursday he expects the agreement to hold even amid changes in leadership in both countries. Hochstein referred to both upcoming elections in Israel on Nov. 1 and the end of Lebanese...
Analysis-Brazil’s Green New Deal: Lula promises environmental policy overhaul
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is vowing an environmental overhaul of government policy on a scale rivaling the proposed U.S. Green New Deal, according to his senior advisers, campaign documents and Workers Party policy papers. The big question, if he clinches a...
Lebanon’s outgoing president says ‘dialogue’ will determine future of border with Israel
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s outgoing President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that a U.S.-brokered deal to delineate the maritime border with Israel would prevent war and the full status of the southern border would be resolved through “dialogue.”. Aoun, speaking in a pre-recorded interview aired...
Italy will not be dependent on China, minister says
ROME (Reuters) – Italy will not be dependent on Chinese trade or technology and will safeguard any sector deemed as strategic, the new industry minister said on Thursday. Adolfo Urso spoke when asked to comment on Germany’s recent decision to allow China’s Cosco to buy a stake in a Hamburg port terminal run by logistics firm HHLA – a company which also operates in the Italian port of Trieste.
China says willing to communicate with US military but ‘red lines’ should be respected
BEIJING (Reuters) – China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but “red lines” remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should “respect China’s...
Russia presses for a badly needed win in the battle for Ukraine's Bakhmut
Russian forces are edging closer to a city in eastern Ukraine that they have tried to seize for months as their comrades suffer big losses elsewhere.
Exclusive-Mexico to proceed with GMO corn ban, seeks international grain deals -official
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico is considering direct agreements with farmers in the United States, Argentina and Brazil to secure non-genetically modified yellow corn imports, the country’s deputy agriculture minister said, adding that a 2024 ban on GM corn would not be amended. Deputy Agriculture Minister Victor Suarez...
EU auditors criticise executive agencies for poor ‘revolving door’ safeguards
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union auditors on Thursday criticised the bloc’s specialised agencies for failing to prevent “revolving doors”, a practice that sees officials taking up lucrative private-sector jobs at the risk of conflicts of interest. The EU has more than 40 agencies operating in...
Biden administration expects near term deal with allies on China export curbs-official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration expects to ink a deal with allies in the near-term to bring them on board with new rules curbing China’s access to sophisticated chipmaking tools, a senior Commerce Department official said on Thursday. Earlier this month, the Commerce Department published a sweeping...
China-backed AIIB warns governments not to panic-build fossil fuel power stations
LONDON (Reuters) – The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has warned governments against building new fossil fuel power stations out of panic during the current global energy crisis, saying such moves could result in decades of environmental harm. There is now a real risk that worried governments rush...
IMF and Egypt reach $3 billion, 6-month deal, IMF representative says
DUBAI (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Egypt have reached a $3 billion funding deal that will run over six months, the IMF’s representative in Egypt, Ivana Holler, said on Thursday in remarks aired on state TV. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Lina Najem; editing...
China’s digital yuan stands out in cross-border pilot in a show of global ambition
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s digital yuan took the centre stage in the world’s largest cross-border central bank digital currency (CBDC) trial to date, a report showed, pointing to how Beijing is speeding up yuan globalization efforts amid rising geopolitical tensions. China’s digital currency, or e-CNY, was...
