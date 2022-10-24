Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Juveniles Hurt After North Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says two juveniles have non-life-threatening injuries after being shot late Saturday night. Detectives say that the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive in north Charlotte. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.
Investigation underway after two juveniles hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a northeast Charlotte shooting that has left two juveniles hurt. The shooting happened late Saturday night on Reagan Drive off West Sugar Creek Road, near the New Destiny Worship Center. A Channel 9 crew at the scene learned from witnesses the...
Have you seen this man? NC police looking for Bojangles robbery suspect
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
24-year-old was shot at inside car in Gastonia, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested after a 24-year-old was shot inside a car overnight, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:20 a.m. near E. Long Ave. and N. Broad St. A 24-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to an area […]
Gastonia police asking for public help’s in finding missing Gastonia man
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials in Gastonia are asking for the public’s help in finding Timothy Allen Hedrick, 26, who has not been heard from or seen since Oct. 8. Hedrick’s last known location was at the Gaston County Public Library in Gastonia, according to authorities. He is known to spend time around the area of Ozark Road on Interstate 85 near East Long Road.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots October 29th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, October 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Car Crashes Into Mint Hill Apartment Building
MINT HILL, N.C. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into an apartment in Mint Hill. It happened at the residences at West Mint on Stoney Glen Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Video shows the front end of the car crashed into one of the ground...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates October 29th
Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
WYFF4.com
Three men arrested in deadly shooting outside Spartanburg County bar
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Three men have been charged with murder in a deadly shooting outside an Upstate bar. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says Georgio Littlejohn, 29, was shot in the head and killed outside Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on Oct. 16 just after 4:30 a.m. On Friday,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Statesville Man Accused Of Molesting A Child
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville man is in jail accused of molesting a child. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says Guy Welch, 64, is facing felony charges of indecent liberties with a child. A report was filed Tuesday, October 4th. The sheriff says the victim identified Welch...
WBTV
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
No police reports or incident reports substantiating behavior that would constitute unprotected speech have been received at this time. The City Hill City Council unanimously voted to reduce the speed limit in neighborhoods in areas with no speed limit signs. DNA links Iredell County man's arrest in cold case rape.
65-year-old woman killed in Iredell County dump truck collision: Police
Toni Barbara Cunningham, 65, of Mooresville, was identified as the person deceased.
WCNC
Do you recognize them? $40,000 reward in 2021 Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators are offering a $40,000 reward for information that helps detectives arrest the suspects in connection with a south Charlotte homicide in October 2021. Edy Alvarado was found shot in the chest at a home along Southern Loop Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2021....
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids are getting a jump start on trick or treating. Saturday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual trunk-or-treat at Camp North End. The sheriff’s office partnered with the community and local car clubs for this year’s drive-through event. Sheriff Garry...
wccbcharlotte.com
Union County Deputies Looking For Chase Suspect
UNION CO., NC — Union County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for one of the people involved in a police chase near Indian Trail that forced two local schools to go on lockdown. Deputies say the chase started Friday morning after someone called 911 to report multiple men acting...
Two entrapped, rescued in NC crash
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Asbury Chapel on Huntersville-Concord Road.
WBTV
Officers trying to identify car tied to east Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help identifying a car taken during a recent shooting on Snow Lane. Officers are looking for a dark-colored Mercedes Benz C250 with North Carolina license plate TJV-4843. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for...
4 arrested after investigation into larcenies at several farms, rural homes in Iredell County, deputies say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people are facing charges related to a series of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts from farms and rural homes throughout Iredell County, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the investigation began earlier this month after a traffic stop near Lundy Road in Statesville. On Oct. […]
Man airlifted after being stabbed in Burke County, deputies say
Deputies say the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on the 7700 block of George Hildebran School Road near Old Laurel Road.,
Pageland homicide: Suspect charged in deadly shooting
PAGELAND, S.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges including murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Pageland, South Carolina, Tuesday night, police said. Pageland officers were called to a reported shooting on North Oak Street for a shooting. The victim was rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
