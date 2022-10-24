ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC



Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Juveniles Hurt After North Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says two juveniles have non-life-threatening injuries after being shot late Saturday night. Detectives say that the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive in north Charlotte. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

24-year-old was shot at inside car in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested after a 24-year-old was shot inside a car overnight, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:20 a.m. near E. Long Ave. and N. Broad St. A 24-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to an area […]
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots October 29th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, October 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com

Car Crashes Into Mint Hill Apartment Building

MINT HILL, N.C. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into an apartment in Mint Hill. It happened at the residences at West Mint on Stoney Glen Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Video shows the front end of the car crashed into one of the ground...
MINT HILL, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Active Inmates October 29th

Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
wccbcharlotte.com

Statesville Man Accused Of Molesting A Child

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville man is in jail accused of molesting a child. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says Guy Welch, 64, is facing felony charges of indecent liberties with a child. A report was filed Tuesday, October 4th. The sheriff says the victim identified Welch...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Do you recognize them? $40,000 reward in 2021 Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators are offering a $40,000 reward for information that helps detectives arrest the suspects in connection with a south Charlotte homicide in October 2021. Edy Alvarado was found shot in the chest at a home along Southern Loop Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2021....
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids are getting a jump start on trick or treating. Saturday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual trunk-or-treat at Camp North End. The sheriff’s office partnered with the community and local car clubs for this year’s drive-through event. Sheriff Garry...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Union County Deputies Looking For Chase Suspect

UNION CO., NC — Union County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for one of the people involved in a police chase near Indian Trail that forced two local schools to go on lockdown. Deputies say the chase started Friday morning after someone called 911 to report multiple men acting...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Officers trying to identify car tied to east Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help identifying a car taken during a recent shooting on Snow Lane. Officers are looking for a dark-colored Mercedes Benz C250 with North Carolina license plate TJV-4843. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

4 arrested after investigation into larcenies at several farms, rural homes in Iredell County, deputies say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people are facing charges related to a series of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts from farms and rural homes throughout Iredell County, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the investigation began earlier this month after a traffic stop near Lundy Road in Statesville. On Oct. […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Pageland homicide: Suspect charged in deadly shooting

PAGELAND, S.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges including murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Pageland, South Carolina, Tuesday night, police said. Pageland officers were called to a reported shooting on North Oak Street for a shooting. The victim was rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
PAGELAND, SC

