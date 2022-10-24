Read full article on original website
Solo Sikoa: I Might Eliminate Myself From The Royal Rumble So I Don't Have To Face Roman Reigns
Solo Sikoa says that he might eliminate himself from the Royal Rumble rather than trying to win the match and challenge Roman Reigns. Sikoa joined The Bloodline when he arrived at WWE Clash at the Castle and helped Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Since then, Sikoa has established himself as the stable's dominant enforcer and an impressive competitor in his own right. Given his early success, some fans have wondered wheher Sikoa could step up and face Reigns at some point.
MJF Fires Stokely Hathaway And The Firm After They Attack Jon Moxley On 10/26 AEW Dynamite
MJF has been conflicted in recent weeks and unhappy that Stokely Hathaway has inserted himself into things with him and Jon Moxley. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF told Hathaway that he wanted Moxley at 100% for AEW Full Gear and if The Firm (Lee Moriarty, The Gunn Club, W. Morrissey, & Ethan Page) disobeyed him, then he'd fire Hathaway and The Firm. Durig the segment, MJF also stated that he would not use the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Moxley at AEW Full Gear.
The Elite (Kenny Omega And Young Bucks) 'Erased' In Vignette On 10/26 AEW Dynamite
During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a vignette aired going through the history of The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) where the trio were "erased" out of moments as their words faded. Omega and the Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) are Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion and three of the most decorated wrestlers in company history.
Fightful Joshi Journal (10/26/22): Mayu Iwatani vs. KAIRI Set For IWGP Women's Title Final At Historic X-Over
The latest edition of the Fightful Joshi Journal breaks down the IWGP Women's Championship tournament and provides some thoughts on the final between Mayu Iwatani and KAIRI -- which will happen at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over. Mayu Iwatani, KAIRI Set To Bring STARDOM History To IWGP Women's Championship at...
Jay White Comments On Fans Being 'Taken Aback' By AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Press Conference
Jay White knows how to make headlines. AEW and NJPW regularly hold press conferences after their events giving talent a platform to speak after their matches. White, the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, has made headlines for his comments during his NJPW press conferences where he's previously commented on contract status, Bullet Club, other promotions, and more.
Tag Team Title Tuesday! | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikita Lyons. ...90 minute review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Tony Khan: It's Ironic And Hypocritical For Eric Bischoff To Say, 'Why Is This Match Happening?'
Some fans have recently criticized AEW for booking "cold matches" on TV, noting that there is a lack of story in certain matches booked. Eric Bischoff has been critical of Tony Khan booking "cold matches" on television, often asking what the point is either when the match is booked or when it's airing.
Kazuchika Okada Was Hoping To Meet Bryan Danielson At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
AEW and NJPW came together for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, a crossover event featuring talent from both promotions. Kazuchika Okada was in one of the headlining bouts as he challenged Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a four-way bout that also featured Adam Cole and Hangman Page.
Final Two Competitors Advance To The Quarterfinals In NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament
The quarterfinals are set. At the October 28 NJPW Battle Autumn event, Toru Yano and Ren Narita officially advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament. Yano, with help from The Great Muta, picked up a victory over The Great-O-Khan while Narita pinned Ishii with a capture belly-to-belly suplex.
Cora Jade Discusses Working With Natalya, Says That She Was Her First Favorite Female Wrestler
Cora Jade is proud of her work with Natalya. The amount of integration between WWE Raw, SmackDown, and NXT has been growing over the months. Most recently, on the October 18 episode of NXT, many main roster stars competed and/or showed up on the show in one capacity or the other.
Wardlow Talks The Current State Of AEW's Locker Room, Names Moxley, Jericho, & Danielson As Leaders
Wardlow talks the current state of AEW's locker room. All Elite Wrestling has arguably had its most hectic year as a pro wrestling company thus far. 2022 has brought many highs to AEW such as the success of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but the year has also brought lows for the company, such as the reported backstage brawl that take place at All Out between CM Punk and The Elite.
Jon Moxley: Renee Paquette Being In AEW Felt Like A Formality
On October 12, Tony Khan announced that Renee Paquette has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. Paquette would make her television debut for the coming just hours later on AEW Dynamite, starting off the show by welcoming the Canadian crowd to Dynamite and interviewing Christian Cage. Speaking to Tony Pike...
Zelina Vega Felt Like WWE Was Afraid To 'Give Her The Ball' For The Longest Time
Zelina Vega returned to WWE television on the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown when she aligned with Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) to attack Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, & Ashante "Thee" Adonis). Zelina has filled multiple roles during her time in WWE...
Kevin Owens Considers Himself A Better Good Guy Than Bad Guy
Kevin Owens started the year as one of the top heels in WWE through his alliance with Seth Rollins and feud with Steve Austin leading into WrestleMania 38. He's now a babyface after clashing with the likes of Austin Theory and The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn).
Arn Anderson On Scissoring: If Billy Gunn Decides That It’s A Cool Thing, Who Am I To Argue?
Arn Anderson has no room to argue about one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling. The Acclaimed have taken weekly AEW programming by storm in recent weeks, as the duo, alongside 'Daddy Ass' Billy Gunn, have become massive crowd favorites. After losing to Swerve In Our Glory at the All Out pay-per-view in their first chance at the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens went on to get a rematch for the Tag Team Titles at Dynamite: Grand Slam. In that match, Gunn assisted The Acclaimed in their victory.
AEW Dynamite (10/26) Preview: MOX Defends His World Title Again, JAS vs. BCC Continues, And More
It's Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and you know what that means! It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight, AEW returns to his normal night of Wednesday after a brief detour last Tuesday. Jon Moxley will once again defend his World Title, MJF will speak, two matches will take place between the Chris Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club, and more.
The Rock Nominated For Several People's Choice Awards, WWE Releases Halloween NFTs | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, October 26, 2022. - Dwayne Johnson and his projects: Young Rock and Black Adam were nominated for several People's Choice Awards:. Male Movie Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam. Action Movie Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam...
X-Division Tournament Begins! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 10/27/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for October 27, 2022. - X-Division Tournament: Alan Angels vs. Trey Miguel. - VXT & Gisele Shaw vs. Jordynne Grace, Taylor Wilde & Mickie James. - Joe Hendry vs. Raj Singh. - BTI: X-Division Tournament: Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus.
WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, AJ Styles Talks To NASCAR, Liv Morgan's Anniversary | Fight Size
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 15, 2022 and the payment date will be December 27, 2022.
Shawn Michaels: I Tell Talent That The Hardest Work They're Ever Going To Do Is Creatively
Shawn Michaels comments on the importance of talent owning their own creativity, using D-Generation X as a good example of why it's important for wrestlers to have creative freedom. D-Generation X recently celebrated 25 years since their formation on the October 10, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Behind...
