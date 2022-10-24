Read full article on original website
Fortis: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fortis FTS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fortis beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.51. Revenue was up $213.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Criteo Q3 Earnings
Criteo CRTO reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Criteo beat estimated earnings by 8.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.49. Revenue was up $2.42 million from the same period last...
Recap: Church & Dwight Co Q3 Earnings
Church & Dwight Co CHD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Church & Dwight Co beat estimated earnings by 16.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $6.00...
Recap: Colgate-Palmolive Q3 Earnings
Colgate-Palmolive CL reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Colgate-Palmolive reported in-line EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $41.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Newell Brands Q3 Earnings
Newell Brands NWL reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Newell Brands beat estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was down $535.00 million from the same...
Charter Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights
Charter Communications CHTR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Charter Communications missed estimated earnings by 10.87%, reporting an EPS of $7.38 versus an estimate of $8.28. Revenue was up $404.00 million from the same...
Bloomin Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights
Bloomin Brands BLMN reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bloomin Brands beat estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $44.80 million from the same...
Booz Allen Hamilton: Q2 Earnings Insights
Booz Allen Hamilton BAH reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Booz Allen Hamilton beat estimated earnings by 17.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.14. Revenue was up $193.00 million from...
