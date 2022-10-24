Discover the lash serum that TikTok users describe as a "lash lift overnight"

TikTok users claim this lash serum provides a false eyelash effect—and it's now a viral sensation. GrandeLASH / Reviewed

In the pursuit of sky-high eyelashes, there's no shortage of options: lash extensions, the best mascaras , eyelash lifts and tints—the list goes on. One popular option that thousands of shoppers claim does the trick? The TikTok-famous Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum , which has become a viral sensation for providing voluminous results seemingly overnight. Curious? Us too, so we're diving into what makes this so-called "magic in a tube" so popular.

The GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum has accumulated more than 35,000 positive reviews from Amazon shoppers, who laud its ease of use and game-changing results. According to the brand, the serum should give you the appearance of longer, thicker lashes with regular use. Retailing for $68 for a 3-month supply or $125 for a 6-month supply, the serum doesn't come cheap, but it makes a great gift or stocking stuffer this season for beauty lovers who may not want to splurge on it themselves.

Enriched with a blend of vitamins, peptides, amino acids and conditioning ingredients, the concentrated formula is designed to be applied just once a day, in the evening after cleansing, according to the brand. It features a thin application brush that can be brushed close to the lash line—similar to liquid eyeliner—to stimulate growth over time.

Many reviewers claim they saw results in as little as one night, so it might be worth testing out a tube for yourself to see what the hype is all about. You can add it to your cart while shopping deals from Amazon's Beauty Haul Event —happening now.

