‘Harry Potter’ actor Robbie Coltrane’s cause of death revealed

By Margaret Darby
 3 days ago
Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, central London, for the world premiere of “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” the last film in the series on July 7, 2011. Coltrane, who played a forensic psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. Coltrane died on Oct. 14 at the age of 72 from multiple organ failure, Deadline reported | Jonathan Short, Associated Press

Actor Robbie Coltrane died on Oct. 14 at the age of 72 from multiple organ failure, Deadline reported on Monday. The “Harry Potter” actor also suffered from sepsis, a lower respiratory tract infection and heart block, his death certificate said.

Coltrane suffered from health concerns for about two years before his death. The actor had previously been diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Coltrane remembered by co-stars: Actors who worked with Coltrane celebrated the funny, kind and talented actor in a series of messages.

  • Danielle Radcliffe, who played the titular role throughout the “Harry Potter” film series, remembered how Coltrane “used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.” Radcliffe had fond memories working with Coltrane on the third movie, saying, “we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. ... He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”
  • Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” films, paid tribute to Coltrane in a Instagram story. “Robbie was the most fun uncle I’ve ever had,” she wrote. “His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”
  • “Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life,” Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, said in an Instagram post .

Coltrane remembered by fans: Many fans honored the way that Coltrane played the role of Hagrid in “Harry Potter” with unforgettable impact. Fans posted memories and fan art on Twitter to pay tribute to the beloved actor.

