AEW Rampage viewership up, 18-49 demo rating down

Rampage averaged 480,000 viewers on Friday night.

Friday night's edition of AEW Rampage averaged 480,000 viewers on TNT, up 4.8 percent from the previous week. It's the largest audience total for the show since September 23.

In the 18-49 demo, Rampage finished 24th on the cable charts with a 0.13 rating. That's down 23.5 percent from the previous week and matches Rampage's lowest rating in that category since August 26.

Rampage went head-to-head with an MLB playoff game on FS1 that averaged nearly five million viewers, as well as an NBA game on ESPN which did 1.9 million viewers.

Rampage's ratings were down in every single demo with the exception of people over 50, which were up 33.3 percent from last week. That's the reason for the overall viewership gain. The biggest decline was with males 12-34, which were down 66.7 percent.

As compared with the same week in 2021, Rampage was down 9.9 percent in overall viewers and down 40.9 percent in 18-49.

Listed below are the last 11 weeks of overall viewership and individual demo ratings for Rampage, along with the 10-week averages in all categories. This week's show was up 2.2 percent in viewership but down 13.3 percent in 18-49 as compared to the recent averages.