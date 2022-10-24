OnPolitics: These PACs are funding 'parents rights' candidates in school board races

FILE - People protest outside the offices of the New Mexico Public Education Department's office, Nov. 12, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. The education department proposed changes to the social studies curriculum that critics describe as a veiled attempt to teach critical race theory. Supporters say the new curriculum, which includes ethnic studies, is "anti-racist." (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File) ORG XMIT: NMCA408 Cedar Attanasio, AP

Across the country, new right-leaning political action committees are pouring money into school board races , aiming to flip control of who governs schools in favor of "parents rights" advocates in a way that rivals the role that teachers unions have historically had in these contests.

For much less than what it would cost them to influence a seat in the House or Senate, these PACs are putting thousands of dollars at a time – sometimes just hundreds – into races for local school boards and as a result, changing education on a national scale .

🍎 Which PAC is the most influential? A super PAC called the 1776 Project PAC is leading the way, emphasizing opposition to lessons related to racial and social justice.

With a war chest smaller than what some congressional candidates in competitive districts are raising, the group has supported and opposed school board candidates in a dozen states.

The group's main focus has been to ban the teaching of what they call critical race theory — a graduate-level legal theory that is not taught in public schools — but in reality, the group targets almost any teaching about racism and diversity. The group also dabbles in attacking topics related to transgender rights.

🍏 How much money have they raised? Half of the money the 1776 Project PAC has raised – $1.5 million out of $3 million – came from people giving less than $200, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Ryan Girdusky, the group’s founder, pointed to the more than 40,000 people who have donated to his PAC. Read more on what it means for classrooms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: OnPolitics: These PACs are funding 'parents rights' candidates in school board races