ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

OnPolitics: These PACs are funding 'parents rights' candidates in school board races

By Amy Nakamura, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16IiCD_0il15Lkn00
FILE - People protest outside the offices of the New Mexico Public Education Department's office, Nov. 12, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. The education department proposed changes to the social studies curriculum that critics describe as a veiled attempt to teach critical race theory. Supporters say the new curriculum, which includes ethnic studies, is "anti-racist." (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File) ORG XMIT: NMCA408 Cedar Attanasio, AP

Happy Monday, OnPolitics readers! It's Amy here with today's top stories out of Washington.

Across the country, new right-leaning political action committees are pouring money into school board races , aiming to flip control of who governs schools in favor of "parents rights" advocates in a way that rivals the role that teachers unions have historically had in these contests.

For much less than what it would cost them to influence a seat in the House or Senate, these PACs are putting thousands of dollars at a time – sometimes just hundreds – into races for local school boards and as a result, changing education on a national scale .

🍎 Which PAC is the most influential? A super PAC called the 1776 Project PAC is leading the way, emphasizing opposition to lessons related to racial and social justice.

With a war chest smaller than what some congressional candidates in competitive districts are raising, the group has supported and opposed school board candidates in a dozen states.

The group's main focus has been to ban the teaching of what they call critical race theory — a graduate-level legal theory that is not taught in public schools — but in reality, the group targets almost any teaching about racism and diversity. The group also dabbles in attacking topics related to transgender rights.

🍏 How much money have they raised? Half of the money the 1776 Project PAC has raised – $1.5 million out of $3 million – came from people giving less than $200, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Ryan Girdusky, the group’s founder, pointed to the more than 40,000 people who have donated to his PAC. Read more on what it means for classrooms.

We're answering your questions

Do you have questions about voting or the Nov. 8 midterm elections? We're listening, and we're here to answer with our reporting.

Ask: Share your questions in the form found here.

ICYMI: We have election resources on voting rights and access in each state , early voting and absentee voting in each state .

Real quick: stories you'll want to read

  • DOJ outlines charges for Chinese nationals' investigation interference : Justice Department officials unsealed charges Monday against 13 Chinese operatives involved in three separate influence campaigns, including two intelligence officers accused in a brazen attempt to obstruct a federal criminal investigation into the Chinese-based telecommunications company Huawei.
  • 🍑 Will this Georgia 'election integrity' law hurt voter turnout? Despite widespread concerns that a controversial new law would deter many Georgia residents from casting ballots, voter turnout in the May primary rose across every category of race, gender and geography, an analysis by the USA TODAY Network found. Will the same will happen in November ?
  • Inflation, fatigue could keep crucial Warnock voters at home: Democrats can't afford to have voters sitting on the sidelines as Sen. Raphael Warnock looks to re-create the coalition that helped flip the Peach State blue two years ago and hand Democrats control of the Senate. But to win this time, Warnock must overcome Biden's low approval ratings, stubborn inflation and a looming recession.
  • Recapping the biggest moments out of last week's debates :  It's been one of the busiest weeks for candidate debates, from an escalating face-off between Georgia House rivals to a contentious Senate debate in Florida days later. Here's a look at the biggest moments during last week's round of prominent debates.

🍊 DeSantis vs. Crist debate, tonight only! Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will face off in their only televised debate this election cycle . Some viewers may study DeSantis in tonight's debate with another race in mind: the 2024 presidential election.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: OnPolitics: These PACs are funding 'parents rights' candidates in school board races

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
RadarOnline

Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'

The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
USA TODAY

With Biden student loan forgiveness in legal limbo, Feds bet on changes to rules for another debt relief option

As the federal government fights with states and other groups over its expansive student loan debt forgiveness plan, the Education Department said Tuesday that it would make permanent some temporary changes to a program that makes it easier for people working as teachers, public defenders and other public sector workers to have their student loan debt forgiven.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization jury selected as Jan 6 panel plans to interview Secret Service agents

A jury has been selected for the upcoming trial of the Trump Organization, which has been indicted for allegedly perpetrating a massive tax fraud scheme. Prosecutors noted the difficulty in choosing a fair jury in Manhattan, where the former president is especially unpopular.The company, which denies the allegations, has already seen its former CFO Allen Weisselberg plead guilty.Meanwhile, as Donald Trump’s attorneys take receipt of the January 6 select committee’s subpoena compelling the former president to turn over documents and appear before its members, reports say that the panel is planning to call key Secret Service agents to...
The Independent

Republican governor candidate says he wants to impose a statewide ban on gay marriage

South Carolina Gov Henry McMaster said at a debate Wednesday night that he believes marriage should be between a man and a woman and would enforce a ban on gay marraige should the US Supreme Court overturn the ruling that legalised gay marriage across the country in 2015. “In our constitution, [gay marriage] it is not allowed, and under our state law, it is not allowed. I would follow state law, whatever state law is,” Mr McMaster said. “Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I think a marraige ought to be between a man and a woman.” Mr McMaster’s comments came...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

656K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy