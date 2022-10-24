Tourism Excellence Awards presented at the Oct. 18th Tillamook Coast Visitors Association Banquet

The first tourism banquet Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) has held since 2019 took place on October 18, 2022 at the Tillamook Creamery.

The event was an opportunity to gather with members of the tourism and hospitality industry and share information about TCVA’s community, business, stewardship and destination management programs. It was also a way to recognize the excellent work done by individuals, nonprofits and businesses by honoring them with Excellence Awards.

The 2022 award recipients include: Lisa Sears received the Cultural Heritage Award for her work restoring historic headstones in the county’s pioneer cemeteries; Jake and Michelle Burden of Offshore Grill and Coffee House was given the Culinary Hospitality Award for their continued support of locally sourced foods throughout the pandemic; Trailkeepers of Oregon earned the Outdoor Recreation Award for their upkeep of trails and trail safety; Tillamook Working Lands and Waters Cooperative earned the Stewardship Award for their work in protecting forests, farms and fisheries; J’Andy Oysters and Acres received the Business Development Award for their expansion to the former Hidden Acres location; and, Patrick Zweifel, was honored with the Tourism Development Award for creating unique and successful visitor activities and infrastructure at Hydrangea Ranch.

“The pandemic revealed the resilience of our tourism and hospitality leaders who kept their businesses and activities going despite frequent, serious challenges,” said Nan Devlin, executive director of TCVA. “It took creativity, adaptability and hard work, and the admiration I feel for the people in our industry has grown even stronger.”

In addition to Nan Devlin, the TCVA team includes Amy Blackburn, Deputy Director; Julie Hurliman, Community and Industry Programs Manager; and, Dan Haag, Trails and Outdoor Recreation Manager. TCVA is supported by 11 voting board members, one ex-officio member, and a county commissioner liaison, Mary Faith Bell. Board officers include Valerie Folkema, Chair; Justin Aufdermauer, Vice Chair; Mike Bever, Treasurer; and Claudine Rehn, Secretary.

For more information on TCVA, visit https://tillamookcoast.com/industry